Air Force AI leader Eileen Vidrin is ‘focusing on lasers’ to drive innovation

UCSD students visited the March Air Force Reserve Base in California on February 17, 2023 to help incorporate AI to improve the MQ-9 platform. Photo Credit: Sergeant Joseph Pagan / DVIDS

Eileen Bidlin has always focused on “optimizing performance” and emerging technologies, which helped appoint her this year as the Air Department’s new Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Officer (CDAO).

Starting his career as a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and commissioned as a transportation officer, Bidlin has always pursued new technologies and innovations.

“When I look back on my days as a transport platoon officer, I was thinking about how many miles my tires could go and how I could operate and work smarter. I would say it was part of my journey as a logistics officer, but technology has allowed me to work smarter,” Bidlin said in an interview with GovCIO Media & Research.

Throughout his career, Bidlin assisted the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence, before being named a White House Leadership Fellow and given the opportunity to assist the agency. Office of Management and Budget and Office of Personnel Management.

Having devoted a significant portion of his career to federal service, Bidlin knows the Air Force well. She became the service’s first full-time civilian chief data officer and was heavily involved in the development and implementation of the enterprise data management strategy. Now, as her CDAO of the service, she and her team are focused on developing strategies to manage data and her AI more efficiently across all mission areas.

“Our team is truly empowered to provide the Air Department with the ability to harness the power of data for mission success and military competitive advantage,” Bidlin said. “In January 2022, our team integrated AI into our portfolio, taking full advantage of its broad and diverse capabilities.”

The Air Force has set goals to be “AI ready” by 2025 and “AI competitive” by 2027. The goal builds on the Congressional-mandated National Security Commission report on AI, which recommends a common digital infrastructure, more agile acquisition and monitoring processes, and education. To enable combatants to achieve digital literacy.

“But the way I look at it, it really means that military, civilian, and active guard reserve employees have AI infrastructure, workforce development, innovative organizations developing AI tools, and operational Our goal is to provide responsible AI policies that enable us to solve challenges,” said Vidrine. Said. “AI readiness means setting the corporate conditions for AI success so that every employee can harness it at the speed of their mission.”

To reach its goal of being “AI ready” by 2025, the service’s chief data and AI office first established an innovation lab at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. There, you will be able to take advantage of features that are available to any airman or guardian.

The firm is looking to expand opportunities by starting small. To date, we have completed over 100 use cases across a wide range of areas including condition-based maintenance, personnel, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

“Actually, our airmen are coming from the field and saying, ‘I have this problem, let’s work on it,'” Bidlin said. “I always like to say that data and AI are a team sport, but it’s really about hiring digital experts and partnering with functional experts so you can keep the context of your data. and we can actually come up with a solution together.”

Another core function the agency introduced early on was a program that puts Citizen Airmen, Reservists, and National Guardsmen back into active service for up to 12 months at a time, and puts them in a “center of gravity” where they can be mentored. It also mentors Air Force citizen programmers and active-duty airmen.

“Having been able to bring back what I would call an industry capability to active duty and coach and work with some of our truly amazing people, we’ve grown our insight into tactical solutions and our people. It really helped me,” Bidlin said.

Last week, the Air Force and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Artificial Intelligence Accelerator completed the CogPilot Data Challenge 2.0, which explores AI research to support and optimize pilot training.

Optimizing pilot training is a significant investment for the service and a core area where we continue to optimize performance using AI.

“It’s always fun to have a little bit of competition. It’s amazing the diversity of thinking that these challenges bring, because they involve people in uniform, but also industry and academia as part of the solution,” Bidlin said. said Mr. .

Challenges facing not only the Agency, but the Department of Defense (DOD) as a whole include sharing data at mission-relevant speeds.

“We’ve been very aggressive in terms of ensuring that data sharing happens at mission speed, and we’ve made great strides in this area. All of these pipelines are just conceptual. It shows that it does exist, rather than, but that’s the point, it’s an area where we continue to mature because there are always opportunities for improvement,” Bidlin said.

The Air Force’s biggest investment is in people to build its data talent pipeline and enable leaders to emerge and improve their skill sets, Bidlin added.

The service launched an intern program along with a university transition program for data and AI. Airmen can major and minor in data science at the Air Force Academy and work in all mission areas in both the air and space.

The service also invests in upskilling people throughout their careers to ensure that strategic leaders are proficient in this capacity.

“Early in the early days of our organization’s rise, we knew it was important to not just build technical capabilities, but to build that workforce. People are key to getting back to a responsive state,” said Vidrine. .

Vidrine’s team is more like a mature military sector startup, but critical to the overall success of the service.

“But today we see data and artificial intelligence rapidly becoming part of the core DNA of every airman and guardian,” said Irene Vidrin. “Because whether we are talking about strategic-level decision-making or tactical decision-making, we are looking at data to drive insight into decision-making at all levels of the department. This is really a cultural change.”

