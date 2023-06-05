15-inch MacBook Air: Demos and Pre-Orders





The M2 MacBook Air is our top laptop pick thanks to its class-leading performance and slim design, but what if you need a bigger screen? Here’s the new 15-inch MacBook Air. .

Apple’s latest MacBook, unveiled today at WWDC 23, keeps everything that makes the 13-inch Air my favorite notebook, in a larger (yet thinner and lighter) chassis with a larger display and more speakers. I just packed it. Wondering if it’s the right MacBook for you? We took a closer look at the new MacBook Air to help you decide.

The 15-inch MacBook Air takes our favorite laptop and offers new, larger size options. This increase is useful if you plan to edit photos, play games, or want to have tons of screen space for multitasking between emails, Slack, and video calls.

MacBook Air 15-inch pre-orders and prices

The 15-inch MacBook Air is available for pre-order starting today at $1,299 and will be available next week. Colors are the same as their 13-inch counterparts, including Starlight (Gold), Midnight (Blue-Black), Silver, and Space Grey.

If you prefer a smaller MacBook, the 13-inch MacBook Air has been reduced by $100 to $1,099, making our top-rated laptop even better.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is essentially the 2022 MacBook Air, but bigger, so it’s stylish, portable, and has nearly the fastest processor for a laptop in this price range. It maintains the same thinness of 11.5 millimeters as smaller laptops and has been dubbed the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop of his, weighing in at his 3.3 pounds, making it quite easy to carry around in a bag. it’s simple.

Like last year’s Air, a nimble Magic Keyboard with convenient physical function keys (Good Redance, Touch Bar), a crisp 1080p webcam, a headphone jack for wired audio, plus two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports is provided. It also has an improved MagSafe charging port. It snaps on and off with a simple magnetic snap and is especially great for preventing accidents if a friend or pet trips over the charging cable. A dual-port charger (an optional upgrade on smaller models) comes standard with all his 15-inch units, which is a nice perk that allows him to charge a cell phone and laptop from a single brick.

As its name suggests, the 15-inch MacBook Air expands the display size to 15.3-inch with 500 nits of brightness for easy viewing in any environment and 1 billion colors for immersive video editing and movie-watching. We promise to support you. Apple says it’s twice as sharp and 25% brighter than similar laptops, which I was excited to test against the best Windows laptops.

Due to its size, the 15-inch MacBook Air features a six-speaker sound system (up from four on the 13-inch model), perfect for playing your favorite tunes or listening back to your mix in GarageBand. .

The 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by the Apple M2 processor, making last year’s 13-inch model one of the fastest laptops ever used. It significantly outperformed most of the competition in our benchmark tests, performing about 16% better than the older M1 MacBook Air. We also thoroughly executed the second most basic musical and visual project. The new model will have to be tested in action, but we expect it to be just as blazingly fast as last year’s model. You can also expect the same 18 hours of battery life (and be prepared to keep a charger handy for more intensive work).

I got my hands on a 15-inch MacBook Air briefly, watched a few demos, and it looked and worked exactly as I expected it to. Despite its increased size, it’s fairly light and easy to hold, and the edges still look slim. Photos look especially vibrant on the big display, and as someone who often multitasks in split screen, I loved how much extra stuff I saw when using Slack and Excel side by side. As the Apple rep hopped around with the game Stray and edited his 4K video in iMovie, the Air seemed nimble. Also, the upgraded speaker setup looked very crisp based on a short clip of the movie Ghosted I saw.

The 15-inch MacBook Air takes our favorite laptop and offers a new, larger size option. It’s especially great for those doing light photo editing, casual gaming, or wanting tons of screen space to multitask between emails, Slack, and video calls. At $1,299, it’s a good deal, and a more affordable alternative to the $1,999 MacBook Pro 14-inch for those who want a very fast laptop but don’t need top processing power for serious creative work. could be a viable alternative. .

And if you don’t need a bigger screen, the new $1,099 price of the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is even better. If he’s getting a MacBook for the first time, or if he’s finally ready to upgrade from an old, slow notebook that crashes frequently, now’s the time to get him a MacBook Air, regardless of size preference. seems like the perfect time for

