Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset: Specs, Price and Release Date





Apple’s strategy of waiting time before entering a product category has worked well for the company so far, but the official entry into mixed reality comes at an interesting time. Virtual and augmented reality have been around in some form for decades, but have so far failed to achieve mass adoption.

A study by International Data Corporation found that VR headset shipments will drop by more than 20% in 2022. IDC explained that this is due to the limited number of vendors in the market, the difficult macroeconomic environment, and the lack of mass-market adoption by consumers. Venture capital investment in VR startups is also down significantly from a few years ago, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a pitchbook. After $6.3 billion was invested in VR in 2019, his total investment last year was $4.8 billion. (It’s unclear exactly how much of that money is flowing into the latest wave of technology hype cycle, generative AI.)

Meta comes closest to making an impact on the VR market. The affordable Meta Quest and Quest 2 VR headsets have outsold other VR headsets, with a reported 20 million units sold since the product’s launch. And the company just announced Meta Quest 3, hastily created ahead of Apple’s big announcement. Meta headsets account for nearly 80% of his market, according to IDC.

Still, Meta struggles to sell its more expensive model, the $1,000 Meta Quest Pro. And to achieve this modest success, they’ve poured billions into their Metaverse strategy. The company said it expects 2023 losses for its VR division, Reality Labs, to rise significantly year-over-year.

But with Apple’s entry, some are optimistic about mixed reality’s potential to go mainstream. After revising its forecast for VR-AR shipments this year in response to weaker demand in 2022, IDC said it expects shipments to grow 14% in 2023 and continue to grow over the next five years. . Jitesh Ubrani, a research manager who tracks mobile and consumer devices, said in an analyst note: In 2024 he will be in VR momentum.

Peggy Johnson, CEO of AR firm Magic Leap, said in an interview with WIRED that Apple’s entry into the market is absolutely good for the rest of the industry. Johnson said the company has been working mostly alone for more than a decade, working on research and development and trying to make a true augmented reality system work. And it was years before the tech spending started. So it’s great to see someone enter the field. Because it helps the whole ecosystem. That’s a big validation.

Some app developers are also excited about the prospect. Anand Agarawala, co-founder and CEO of AR/VR company Spatial, says this could be the Tesla Roadster moment in mixed reality. Apple is very good at making hardware and his UX in a way that other companies that have entered this space have not. So, I think this year is going to be a year that really captures the imagination.

It just might be the Tesla Roadster moment in the sense that when an electric car first became available, some wondered if it was an expensive toy or the beginning of a new era. In Apple’s best-case scenario, both could be true.

This article has been updated with details about Apple Vision Pro pricing and availability.

