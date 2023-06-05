Find the device that’s right for you





If you’re looking for a tablet just for kids, look no further than Amazon’s award-winning Fire Kids tablet. With rugged bumpers that withstand shocks and drops, parental controls, a 2-year worry-free warranty, and a subscription to Amazon Kids+ digital content service with thousands of books, Fire Kids tablets are great for families. is a valuable product. , games, apps and more.

Take a look at all the Fire Kids tablets currently available.

fire 7 kids

The Fire 7 Kids is the smallest of the Fire Kids tablets and is designed to be an accessible and durable option for children. It has a 7-inch display, 16 GB or 32 GB storage available, and a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor to handle a variety of kid-friendly applications.

The bright, durable case is available in blue, purple or red and includes a built-in stand that acts as a handle. This makes the tablet not only rugged, but easy to carry as kids explore the digital world.

One of the main features of the Fire 7 Kids Tablet, like all Fire Kids tablets, is the software for kids. This includes access to Amazon Kids+, a treasure trove of content designed for kids with kid-friendly shows, educational materials, and a variety of engaging activities. To provide parents with extra peace of mind, the tablet comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty that covers all potential issues and accidents.

Fire HD 8 Kids

The Fire HD 8 Kids features a large, high-definition 8-inch display for crisp, crisp content for younger users. With up to 13 hours of battery life and 32 GB of storage, Fire 8 HD Kids has plenty of room for a wide range of applications and multimedia content.

The Fire HD 8 Kids comes in blue, purple, or a special Mickey Mouse and Disney Princess pattern, giving families plenty of options. Like its smaller counterparts, the Fire HD 8 Kids also includes an Amazon Kids+ subscription, offering an extensive library of age-appropriate content for kids to explore. This includes popular programming, educational materials and engaging activities designed to provide hours of entertainment while promoting learning and development.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

The Pro Tablet is designed for older children (age 612). Like the Fire HD 8 Kids, this tablet includes a subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free warranty, but the user interface is a little dated and the case is sleeker, with Cyber ​​Blue, Hello Choose from Teal or Rainbow Universe. With all the great content available through Amazon Kids+, easy-to-use parental controls let kids request books and games like Minecraft and Subway Surfers from your digital store. Parents can approve purchases and downloads using the online Parent Dashboard. A parent can also decide the level of web access for her child. Web browsers are designed with built-in controls that allow you to filter inappropriate sites and block certain sites. Like the Fire HD 8 Kids, the device features a hexa-core processor, 32GB of storage and up to 13 hours of battery life.

Fire HD 10 Kids

The Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet is one of the largest models in the Fire Kids lineup and features a 10-inch display with 1080p resolution for a great viewing experience. Designed for kids who need more screen space and improved viewing quality, this tablet offers 32 GB of storage for a variety of multimedia content and applications. The included tablet case is available in attractive colors such as aquamarine, lavender, and sky blue.

The combination of high-quality hardware and the included Amazon Kids+ subscription makes the Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet an excellent choice for parents looking for a comprehensive and fun digital experience for their children.

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is a 10 inch tablet for kids ages 6-12. The included case is available in four colors: Doodle, Intergalectic, Sky Blue, and Black. Like the Fire HD 10 Kids, this tablet includes a subscription to Amazon Kids+ and his two-year worry-free warranty. In addition to all the great content available through the included Amazon Kids+ subscription, the Kids Pro tablet includes access to our digital store. Children can request apps and e-books, and parents can approve purchases and downloads. Additionally, parents can add access to apps like Minecraft and Subway Surfers. Web browsers are designed with built-in controls that allow you to filter inappropriate sites and block certain sites. Parents can also change their child’s level of web access through her Amazon Parent Dashboard. Like the Fire HD 10 Kids, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro boasts up to 12 hours of battery life, an octa-core processor, a 10.1-inch HD display, and 32 GB of storage with up to 1 TB of expandable storage.

Amazon Kids+ is available in Canada, Germany, Japan, UK, and US. Kids and families can use Amazon Kids+ on compatible Echo, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Kindle, Android, and iOS devices.

