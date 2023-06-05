



Spanish Fort, Alabama (WKRG) – Surveillance video shows Zachary Childs walking alone and confused down the halls of Rockwell Elementary School late Friday night.

He only claims he remembers nothing. A police sergeant from Spain’s fortress police said the video showed him looking heavily intoxicated. Stephen Mooney.

The Spanish fortress police arrested him on Monday morning. He told us he didn’t know how he got inside.

Given my lack of memory, he said while being escorted on a police cruiser on Monday. Don’t you remember that at all? asked reporter Blake Brown. No, he replied.

But investigators were soon able to begin to uncover the night’s circumstances through the school’s security cameras. He was able to break into the school after breaking three windows. He left just as he had entered. However, the clothing he wore in the video gave police their first clue.

He was wearing bowling shoes. We soon discovered that the bowling alley was indeed hosting a private party. Mooney added.

Investigators said night had begun on the Eastern Shore Lanes. A bowling alley official said Childs walked away to a nearby gas station to buy cigarettes. He doesn’t even remember leaving Highway 31 and walking toward campus. I don’t even remember why he wanted to go that far.

Don’t you remember breaking glass or walking in school? asked Blake Brown. Childs didn’t answer.

Extensive damage has been done and a quick follow-up this morning appears to have caused nothing. Obviously, he can’t establish a motive if he says he doesn’t remember anything, Mooney said.

The window in front of the classroom is still boarded up. The crew spent the first half of Monday cleaning the interior glass. Childs is currently in the Baldwin County Jail on charges of theft.

