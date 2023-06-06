June Google Pixel update not ready yet





Today is the first Monday of the month, so as a Google Pixel smartphone owner, you might have expected to see a new update. For years, Google has been releasing Pixel phone updates on the first Monday, but it’s been off that schedule in recent months. In fact, two months before he pointed out that the first Monday listing on the update page had been removed, which essentially meant that the schedule was less demanding.

For May, Google actually delivered on the first Monday, but not April and March. For months, Google even distributed updates according to carrier connections, so again, First Monday was not a reliable calendar iteration. Monthly updates continue to come as expected, but not as expected. I think this is natural.

It’s June, so this should be a big month to be particularly excited about as a Pixel smartphone owner. Straying from past schedules, his Pixel update this month will be a Quarterly Platform Release (QPR), and he will likely be removing Pixel features. There are bug fixes, new features, more features, and new devices coming soon. June is going to be a fun month for Google Pixel fans.

What Google has done so far this first Monday is to post the June 2023 Android Security Bulletin to inform the industry and partners of what has been fixed this month from a security perspective. You can see the bulletin here. There is no June 2023 Pixel Bulletin yet.

I would like to say that Google is only an hour behind schedule due to Apple’s WWDC activities. However, there is a good chance that the update will actually happen within the next week, days, or weeks. I’m not really sure, as Google has expanded the possibilities to be available on any day of the month.

It will arrive soon, so please wait. We will update you if there is an update.

