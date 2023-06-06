Nearly 2 million in funding for innovative transportation technology, including apps to help passengers with disabilities





Over 60 projects receive funding to develop pioneering transport technologies that can improve people’s daily lives and support growth across the UK

Of the nearly 2 million backed projects, 80% are based outside London, including projects that have received funding to support the transport revolution.

An augmented reality app to help visually impaired passengers navigate stations and help kites to tow ships is among the creative projects receiving new funding.

Personalized navigation apps for passengers with disabilities and cargo robots at ports are among 67 transport technology projects being developed and tested through new government funding.

Technology Minister Jesse Norman announced today (6 June 2023) 67 innovative projects to develop transportation technology as part of the government’s Transportation Research and Innovation Grants (TRIG) programme. A record number of winning projects this year are based outside of London, with nearly 4 out of 5 being based outside the capital.

Funded projects include:

An app that uses augmented reality (AR) to help visually impaired passengers navigate around train stations Remote-operated robots for deliveries Kite-powered tugs to reduce emissions Drones to deliver packages to hard-to-reach places

The TRIG program encourages engineers, academics, and innovators to develop groundbreaking research on real-world solutions to address some of transportation’s most pressing problems, such as decarbonization. I am aiming. This is a convenient way for researchers to take the first steps in setting up a new company and contribute to economic growth and job creation across the UK.

Minister for Transport and Decarbonization Jessie Norman said:

From facilitating mobility for visually impaired passengers to improving rural connectivity, these award-winning projects have the potential to change the future of transportation.

The government wants the UK to be a world leader in the future of transport, and through the TRIG programme, the Department for Transport will decarbonize and improve transport while growing the economy and supporting jobs across the UK. We support innovators and companies.

This year’s winning projects include:

Makesense Technology creates an app that uses augmented reality to create bespoke walking routes to help visually impaired travelers navigate around train stations

Bluewater Engineering will develop a unique SKYTUG system that uses large kites to tow ships at the same speed as conventional powered boats. This could reduce the use of polluting engines and help decarbonize transport.

IONA Logistics Ltd explores how to deliver small parcels faster, cheaper and to hard-to-reach rural areas using autonomous drones based in small delivery hubs

Transreport Limited has created an app that allows disabled and elderly passengers to pre-book the assistance they need on the plane to enhance their experience.This app is already used on trains

The Port of Tyne is exploring the possibility of using remotely controlled, possibly automated, electric large robots instead of HGVs, offering a cleaner, faster alternative and reducing delays in the delivery process.

CC Informatics explores the use of drones to create 3D digital models of structures such as bridges and railroad tracks, identifying cracks and imperfections in structures that would otherwise be invisible. This means you can fix it faster before it becomes a more serious problem.

Imperial College London studies the use of Chiacrete, a new type of pavement made of recycled material instead of concrete, as a more permeable solution to drain surface water and reduce flooding on highways consider how to

Through the TRIG program, projects funded can have a transformative impact on transportation. This year’s winner has funded nearly 300 projects with over 12 million dollars invested through the TRIG program since its inception in 2014.

The program is designed to focus on a wide range of transportation-related areas, including:

Decarbonization of the sea Future of freight Decarbonization of rural transport Improving the rail passenger experience Transportation resilience to adverse weather and flooding

Delivered in partnership with the Connected Places Catapult, the TRIG program brings together talented innovators, primarily start-ups, universities and policy makers, in the early stages of innovation to help strengthen the UK’s transport system Let

Nicola Yates of the Order of the British Empire, Chief Executive Officer of The Connected Places Catapult, said:

By funding innovative start-ups, we are creating future jobs and growing key sectors of the economy.

Transportation research and innovation grants support high-potential innovators to develop their ideas into new products and services.

In addition to an infusion of funding, companies that join the TRIG cohort will benefit from access to experts from the Connected Places Catapult to assist them on their journey to commercialization.

