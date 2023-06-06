Honda Develops New Driver Coaching App to Increase Teenage Driver Education and Safety Awareness





The new Honda Driver Coaching App is available for free download from the Apple App Store. The app provides exclusive access to the on-board computers of many Honda and Acura vehicles with Apple CarPlay, providing real-time driving data and analytics. Honda is committed to improving safety for teen drivers.Nearly a third of U.S. traffic fatalities involve drivers under the age of 25, and his Honda is the #1 brand for first-time Gen Z buyers.

A perfect complement to formal driver education, the new Honda Driver Coaching app builds on the company’s long-standing ‘Safety for All’ approach to improving safety for all who share the road.

“To address the critical issue that nearly one-third of fatal traffic accidents in the United States involve drivers under the age of 25,” said MJ Foxley, safety strategy leader at American Honda Motor Company. , developed the Honda Driver Coaching App to take meaningful action.” “With school closed and the summer driving season on the horizon, we hope our new Honda Driver Coaching app will have a positive impact on the safety of young drivers and everyone who shares the road. .”

The new Honda Driver Coaching app is compatible with many new and older Honda and Acura models with Apple CarPlay, allowing new drivers to use Honda safety technology to enhance their driving style while driving. can.

Once the app is installed and the driver’s iPhone is connected to the vehicle, the Honda Driver Coaching app analyzes driver input such as steering, braking and acceleration in real time and directs the driver when assistance is needed. Once a lesson is completed, a calculated driving score will allow users to track their progress along with a driving summary with specific driving tips.

A valuable resource for inexperienced drivers, the Honda Driver Coaching app is intuitively displayed on a touchscreen in the center of the vehicle and easy to use. Users can also hone their skills by watching the app’s extensive library of driver training videos on their smartphone when they are not driving.

The new Honda Driver Coaching app is compatible with the following Honda and Acura models with Apple CarPlay2:

Honda Civic (2019-2020) Honda Insight (2018-2022) Honda Accord (2018-2020 and 2023 onwards) Honda HR-V (2023 onwards) Honda CR-V (2020 onwards) Honda Pilot (2023 onwards) ) Acura Integra (2023 onwards)

Honda’s Commitment to Safety Based on the motto “Safety for All,” Honda is working to further improve the safety of everyone who shares its roads. The company’s goal is to eliminate fatal traffic accidents involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles worldwide by 2050. Honda operates two of the world’s most sophisticated crash test facilities in Ohio and Japan, and is responsible for numerous pioneering efforts in crash safety, crash suitability and pedestrian safety. .

Advanced passive safety features include Honda’s exclusive Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and next-generation driver and front passenger front air-conditioning designed to provide a high level of crash protection for occupants. Includes bag technology. Advanced active safety and driver assistance systems built into Honda Sensing® and AcuraWatch™ technologies, currently installed in approximately 7 million vehicles on U.S. roads, reduce the frequency and severity of crashes while reducing Designed to also act as a technical and perceptual bridge to the wider public. A highly automated vehicle of the future.

For more information, please visit https://www.honda.com/safety.

About Honda Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected cars through more than 1,000 independent Honda dealers in the United States. Honda’s award-winning lineup includes the Civic and Accord, as well as the HR-V, CR-V, Passport, Pilot’s Sport Utility Vehicle, Ridgeline Pickup and Odyssey Minivan. Honda’s electric vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and, in the future, the Civic Hybrid. Honda’s first production battery electric vehicle, the Honda Prologue SUV, will join the lineup in 2024.

Honda has been producing cars in America for over 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2022, more than 99% of his Honda vehicles sold in the US will be built in North America, with more than two-thirds built in the US, with locally and globally sourced parts.

Find out more about Honda in our Digital FactBook.

1. Source: Strategic Vision New Vehicle Experience Study, 2022. 2. App compatibility may vary by model and trim. Future updates are expected to support additional model years.

