Google’s John Mueller on Domain Choices: gTLD vs. ccTLD





Google search advocate John Mueller clarifies the difference between generic top-level domains (gTLDs) and country code top-level domains (ccTLDs) and offers practical advice for businesses and SEO professionals.

His comments arrive amid Google’s recent update to classify .ai domains as gTLDs, moving away from previous associations with Anguilla, a British overseas territory in the eastern Caribbean.

Understanding the distinction between gTLDs and ccTLDs

In a Reddit thread on the r/SEO forum, a website owner asks about the SEO implications of choosing a country-specific domain.

Mueller said in response to this thread that ccTLDs such as .nl, .fr and .de are advantageous if the company is targeting local customers.

However, if you are aiming for a global market, or are targeting different countries than the ccTLD suggests, a gTLD or a related ccTLD may be a better choice.

Muller explains:

“My main concern is ccTLDs (“country codes” – nl, fr, de, etc.) and gTLDs (“generic” – com, store, net, etc.). ccTLDs tend to focus on one country, but that’s fine if you plan to sell primarily in that country, or if you want to sell worldwide. If you primarily want to target another country (e.g. “nationwi.de”, if you want to target the US), be sure to get either a ccTLD or a gTLD. “

Additionally, clarified that all new TLDs are classified as gTLDs. Even something that appears to be geographically specific, such as “.berlin”, is technically not considered a ccTLD.

Muller continues:

“All new TLDs are literally gTLDs. It sounds like some region specific, but technically they are not (like ‘.berlin’, which is a gTLD). Apart from ccTLDs and gTLDs in SEO, there is also a user aspect to consider. Whether you click on a link that you know is meant for users in another country. “

In another similar thread, Mueller warns against choosing a TLD that is mostly used by spammers.

“From an SEO perspective, I wouldn’t choose a TLD that is very cheap and spammy.” This comment highlights the importance of considering a TLD’s reputation when developing an SEO strategy. increase.

Renewal of Google’s .ai domain

Google recently updated their help documentation to clarify that they now treat .ai domain names as gTLDs similar to .com, .org, etc.

This means that Google Search will not consider .ai domains to be region-specific to Anguilla.

Gary Illyes from the Google Search Relations team explained the reasoning behind the change:

“It’s made targeting Anguilla a bit harder because you don’t infer the target country from the ccTLD, but few .ai domains are willing to attempt it anyway.”

This update is important for businesses and SEO professionals who have previously avoided using .ai domain names for fear that Google will associate them with Anguilla.

The new categorization has cleared our concerns and allowed us to use such domains without worrying about geo-specific targeting by Google’s algorithms.

In summary

Choosing the right domain, whether country-specific (ccTLD) or generic (gTLD), can make a difference in reaching the right users.

A ccTLD may be suitable if a company primarily targets customers in a specific country. If your goal is to reach a broader, more global audience, gTLDs may be a better choice.

Additionally, we recommend avoiding spam TLDs that damage your site’s reputation.

Mueller’s comment is a reminder of a strategic decision when registering a domain.

Featured image generated by the author using Midjourney.

