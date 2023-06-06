New GSA podcast responds to entry into civic tech space





The US General Services Administration (GSA) has launched a new agency-wide podcast with the first episode focused on Civic technology.

The GSA Does That!? podcast was officially launched last week to provide government agencies with a platform to share news and information related to GSA activities.

The podcast will feature guests with expertise in areas such as technology and acquisitions, including GSA leaders, partners, customers and other stakeholders working with GSA. Future episodes will be released approximately every two weeks and will cover topics related to public-private partnerships, transitioning vehicles to zero-emission vehicles, community engagement, and more.

In the first episode, podcast host Rob Truvia spoke with GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan and Executive Director of the Presidential Innovation Fellow (PIF) Program Rebecca Lamadrid.

Carnaham said technology plays a key role in efforts to help government agencies provide better services, saying technology can help government agencies secure communications, transfer money and documents, and ensure identity. added.

And with all of this in mind, she said that every government agency and every state shouldn’t have to reinvent the wheel, and part of the GSA’s role is to provide shared services to government agencies. emphasized. This includes a platform for rapidly building websites that meet compliance standards.

Another factor that helps agencies help other agencies use technology more effectively is the purchasing process achieved through PIF activities. These researchers work directly with federal agencies to help federal agency staff understand how data can be used more effectively, improve security, and improve the user experience.

Ramadrid said the fellows’ expertise ranges from data analysis to digital transformation to product design.

It’s just like an unscripted environment, she said, in which the Fellows are really prepared to help find solutions for the public. And it takes various shapes and forms.

Fellows partner with subject matter experts to tackle complex issues ranging from health to immigration to education and more.

Lamadrid explained that the PIF application process is highly competitive. Applications for PIF’s next cycle began on May 15, 2018, and were targeted at industry seniors with a proven track record of implementing innovative solutions. Applications for the PIF program are open to him until June 23, 2023.

We all want to be part of something bigger than ourselves and do something that has a positive impact on our community, Carnahan said.

Notably, Lamadrid said more than 50 percent of those who started as PIFs are determined to stay in government.

And for engineers with lower levels of experience who might be interested in participating in such a program, Carnaham stresses the importance of a two-year fellowship program called US Digital Corps.

Truvia said that in an upcoming podcast episode, we’ll be able to see first-hand some examples of this work by participants in the PIF program.

