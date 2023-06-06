Google, vibrant Pittsburgh and more





IT and engineering

Carlow University is seeking Desktop and Media Specialists to provide technology, computer, audiovisual and media support to students, faculty, Sisters of Mercy and guests to ensure optimal operation and security of the campus technology environment. .

Google is looking for a Senior Quantitative UX Researcher for Google Cloud to help define and measure quantitative UX goals and metrics, develop code and statistical models to understand user experience, and conduct empirical research.

Dollar Bank employs a cyber security officer to help protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information assets, implement cyber security standards, processes and initiatives, and oversee cyber security operations and threat hunting.

non-profit

Vibrant Pittsburgh is seeking a Talent Engagement and Community Relations Coordinator to support the organization’s retention strategy, initiate community engagement, coordinate data collection for member events, and provide customer relationships.

YWCA Greater Pittsburgh is seeking Housing Coordinators to provide case management and support to individuals and families residing in the organization’s housing programs, leading them to self-sufficient and permanent housing.

health care

Milestone Centers is seeking a Medical Director/Psychiatrist to serve as the institution’s Medical Director and Advisor to the Behavioral Health Clinical Program and participate in the conduct of the Behavioral Health Program as a Key Senior Manager.

UPMC Asbury Heights is a certified nurse who assesses and implements care plans, provides direct patient care, performs diagnostic tests, manages medications, monitors equipment, attends healthcare conferences, and contributes to unit activities. are hiring

legal

The City of Houston-Harbor is looking for a Business Litigation Associate to assist the Chief Counsel in handling all aspects of litigation.

finance and business

Pittsburgh Blind & Vision Rehabilitation Services is looking for an Accounts Payable Medical Claims Clerk to perform a variety of general accounting tasks.

human resources

Every Child, Inc. is looking for a Human Resources Generalist to manage procedures such as payroll, benefits, employee recruitment, onboarding, termination, engagement, evaluation, corrective action, compensation, training, development, and policy compliance. .

education

Environmental charter schools provide professional development, support the use of interventions, co-direct/model lessons, complete observations, provide feedback to teachers, initiate reflection, and practice coaching.

The Laurian West Community Center offers Arts & Enrichment Instructors, a group of assistants who supervise students each day, provide homework assistance, conduct activities, maintain rosters and communications, and promote a safe, caring and fun environment. We are looking for a Supervisor).

Human service

Jeremiah’s Place provides a safe and developmentally appropriate treatment environment and care for children on short visits to the organization to minimize the negative impact of traumatic experiences on children in stressful situations and crisis. We are looking for night care nursery staff to manage. emergency center.

managerial

Sitko Bruno is looking for a Receptionist/Legal Administrative Assistant to help manage 11 attorneys and staff members who specialize in commercial real estate transaction matters.

real estate

TREK Development Group will oversee the financial and physical operations of the company’s Hospitality Code of Community Activation, including managing on-site teams, maximizing occupancy and revenue, minimizing operating expenses, and preserving physical assets. Hire a community manager.

sale

American Eagle Outfitters is looking for a Sales Leader to support the store leadership team with work shifts, guest experience, store operations, employee training and motivation, and oversight to improve sales results.

advanced manufacturing

Philips has an Assembler I qualification for the assembly, processing and packaging of medical devices. Operate machines, equipment and tools according to manufacturing specifications. Monitor product quality and maintain production records.

Westinghouse is looking for an Inspection Technician to perform inspections and inspections, perform quality control analysis of components in the production line, and test materials in process and final products.

job fair

The Allegheny County Virtual Career Fair will be held Thursday, June 22 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm for job seekers to network with county officials and learn about opportunities within county government.

HiringPittsburgh The Hiring Fair will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh in The Green Tree on Thursday, June 22nd from 1-4pm, where job seekers will meet with employers from all industries to discuss open positions and receive a free You can receive the resume service of

