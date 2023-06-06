Medtronic Appoints Former Amazon Robotics Vice President as Head of Technology





Name: Ken Washington

New Position: Chief Innovation Officer, Medtronic

Previous job: Amazon Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Robotics

Medtronic has appointed former Amazon vice president and consumer robotics general manager Ken Washington to the newly created post of chief innovation officer at the device maker.

Washington becomes a member of the Medtronics Executive Committee.

With extensive experience in leading technology development and implementation across industries such as robotics, consumer products, automotive and space, he will be tasked with accelerating innovation-led growth, Medtronic said.

“His hiring seems to fit a larger pattern. [Medtronic CEO] Jeff Martha established a broad search for and bringing in people with deep functional expertise outside of medical technology. For example, Walmart ex-Greg Smith has joined to lead his MDT supply chain. Que Dallara brings significant software experience from Honeywell’s aviation business to his diabetes division at MDT,” Morningstar analyst Debbie Wang said in an email.

Robotics, sensors and AI are expected to play a key role in the future of medical technology. Medtronic is working to improve revenue growth by focusing on markets such as robotics.

“Dr. Washington will help Medtronic expand the use of its technology platform across our portfolio, including robotics, sensors, implantables and AI, to improve our return on investment in innovation and drive sustainable growth. It will extend our technological competitive advantage to do so,” Martha said in a statement.

Mr. Washington holds a Ph.D. He holds a BS in Nuclear Engineering from Texas A&M University and was Chief Technology Officer at Ford Motor Company prior to joining Amazon. At Ford, he led the development of the automaker’s technology strategy, including next-generation vehicle architecture, control and automation systems.

Mr. Washington also spent seven years at Lockheed Martin in leadership roles, including chief technology officer, chief privacy officer and vice president of the Advanced Technology Center at Lockheed Martin Space Systems.

This article has been updated with analyst comments.

