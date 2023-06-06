



SINGAPORE, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TechInnovation, the leading technology brokerage event organized by IPI, is set to return to its much-anticipated return from 31 October to 2 November 2023 at Marina Bay Sands. and will host an extraordinary technology gathering. Seekers and providers and industry leaders within and outside the region. The main focus of the event is sustainable urban living, with three days of themes focusing on the areas of sustainability, health and wellbeing, and AI in healthcare.

TechInnovation Returns: IPI’s flagship technology brokerage event connects innovators with industry leaders

Since its founding in 2012, TechInnovation has been a driving force in facilitating opportunities for collaboration, knowledge exchange and commercialization in the global technology ecosystem. TechInnovation has consistently delivered on its mission to foster influential partnerships and drive innovation through its unique combination of trade shows, conferences, crowdsourcing and crowdpitching sessions.

“We are excited to announce the return of TechInnovation, IPI’s flagship technology brokerage event,” said Wong Lupu Wai, CEO of IPI. “In this rapidly evolving technology landscape, it is critical that organizations connect and explore partnerships and collaboration opportunities to accelerate business growth across borders. It provides an ideal environment for such exchanges and facilitates the transfer of state-of-the-art technology’ to real-world applications. “

In 2018, TechInnovation welcomed 160 exhibitors and showcased over 400 technologies. Over the two-day event, 5,000 attendees witnessed a blend of ground-breaking technology, innovative ideas, and innovative solutions at his 1,500 conferences launched during the event.

TechInnovation 2023 will feature an impressive line-up of industry experts and thought leaders to share their insights and experiences across various technology areas. Networking activities provide a conducive environment for participants to forge new partnerships and collaborations. Attendees can expect thought-provoking discussions on emerging trends and strategies to drive business growth through innovation.

Exhibitor registration is now open. For more information, please visit www.techinnovation.com.sg or email [email protected].

About IPI:

IPI is an innovation catalyst that creates opportunities for companies to grow beyond boundaries.

As a subsidiary of Enterprise Singapore, IPI accelerates companies’ innovation processes through access to its global innovation ecosystem and advisory services.

With a strong belief that innovation is the key to corporate growth, IPI provides companies with access to innovative ideas and technologies. It also facilitates and supports companies’ innovation processes, including commercialization and go-to-market strategies.

