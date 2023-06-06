Singapore’s Home Team Science and Technology Agency Welcomes Cooperation with New Innovation Center





Singapore Home Team The Science and Technology Agency has set up an innovation center to facilitate technological cooperation with start-ups and jointly develop technologies for public security. At a recent GovInsider panel, Hutch Center Director Mok Xiao Hong, along with other experts, spoke about how these efforts will boost Singapore’s innovation capacity.

Last week, Singapore’s home team, the Agency for Science and Technology (HTX), announced the opening of Hutch, an innovation center aimed at fostering innovations that address public safety and security needs. The center will be operated by HTX and Israeli innovation company SOSA.

“We have to work faster. We have to innovate in our processes…why not open MHA to the world and startups and work with us to build solutions?” This is exactly what we’re trying to do with Hutch,” said Mok Xiao Hong, center director at Hutch and deputy director of innovation and partnerships at HTX, at a recent GovInsider panel. He spoke at “Accelerating Innovation and Transformation for a Safe and Secure Singapore”.

In a panel discussion, Mok and other experts discussed the major safety and security challenges Singapore currently faces in an era of rapid technological progress and how initiatives like Hutch plan to address them. shared insights on what

Partnerships are key to keeping pace with the private sector

A key challenge highlighted by the panelists was the rapid pace of technological development occurring in the private sector. They shared that to stay ahead of the curve, security and defense agencies need to actively work with businesses and start-ups.

Mok emphasized that common technologies such as the Internet and infrared cameras are the result of research and development efforts led by the Department of Homeland Security and defense agencies. But now the private sector has outpaced the R&D efforts of security teams, presenting both a challenge and an opportunity for public safety.

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence in the private sector, for example, will rapidly change the risk landscape, said Zaid Hamza, Adjunct Senior Fellow at Nanyang Technological University S Rajaratnam School of International Relations and Executive Education Fellow at the National University of Singapore. . computing.

In March of this year, HTX collaborated with SOSA to launch Hatch’s first open innovation challenge. For this challenge, he asked startups around the world to respond to 10 public safety and security challenge statements.

Five of the 60 respondents were shortlisted, and two were unveiled at last week’s Hatch launch event. One of them is Israeli 4D imaging startup Vayyar, which will work with the ICA on radar-based scanning technology that can see through materials, CNA reported. Such technology helps authorities scan baggage as people pass through customs, speeding up the entire customs process.

Our biannual accelerator program will crowdsource and validate technology from global startups. Home Team end users will work directly with shortlisted startups to co-develop and test these solutions.

The Open Innovation Challenge will be held again in the second half of this year with a new challenge statement.

Technology that doubles the power of innovation

Given Singapore’s tech talent shortage, the speakers emphasized the importance of leveraging technology as a means to double the power to accelerate the country’s innovation capacity.

Zeid Hamzah explained that Singapore’s small population compared to other global companies means it has limited ability to innovate rapidly. Adopting a niche strategy is important for a country to move up the value chain and remain competitive, especially in the artificial intelligence field.

For example, he highlighted Singapore’s efforts to train the next generation of artificial intelligence engineers and Singapore’s role in leading the global debate on ethical AI governance.

Edmond Looi, Homeland Cluster lead at Xtremax, a leading cloud service provider in Singapore, said the company uses a joint development process to accelerate innovation and allow multiple developers to code at the same time. shared. This novel development approach is helping the company address the technical talent shortage and may be adopted by the government.

Mok said that in the field of public safety and security, innovation is creating effective and unusual solutions that open up opportunities for new activities. For example, Singapore’s Immigration Department’s automated border control system will allow Singapore residents to pass passportless immigration next year, a new immigration method that saves travelers time.

Through its technology scouting program, Hatch aims to support Home Team institutions in identifying the key technologies that will be critical to enabling these novel operations. The program actively unearths and curates potentially emerging technologies from various industries that can be used to address security challenges.

“We have deliberately assembled an international team of analysts to filter out the noise. And we look forward to expanding this program even further,” said Mok.

mindset shift

Finally, the speakers emphasized the importance of public institutions taking more risks and being proactive with new technologies for public safety.

Hatch aims to highlight new technologies that can play new roles in safety and security – “dual-use technologies”. Mok said he will also look at technologies emerging from industries such as fintech, medical technology, e-commerce and even esports.

Hatch is also inviting startups outside of Singapore to cooperate, including those based in innovation hubs in Israel, the US, France and Germany. Within Singapore, Hatch will be based at his JTC Launchpad, home to Singapore’s startup ecosystem.

“We need to have an open growth mindset and embrace these emerging technologies that seem fluffy, foreign or difficult,” Mok said, adding that the government is proactive in integrating the technology ecosystem. said he could play a role.

It is also important for organizations to move away from traditional procurement models and consider alternative ways of collaborating, the speakers said.

Private sector organizations tend to lack in-depth knowledge of the operational challenges faced by home teams, Mok said. As such, agencies can look to “move away from being just project managers and contract managers and embrace the mindset of design partners and be more involved in the development process,” Mok said.

