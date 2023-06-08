



Lecture: Generative AI and technologies for disruptive innovation

Emily L. Spratt

PhD in Art History, Princeton University.Postdoctoral Fellow Columbia University Data Science Institute

Art historian, data scientist, strategy advisor

Clayton Christensen’s theory of disruptive innovation largely defines the new technology economy, but little consideration is given to its relationship to the application of emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence in the arts. This presentation explores the concept of disruptive innovation and the rapid development of AI through a survey of works of art and creative projects that communicate key aspects of technological means of production. Technological disruption as an aesthetic has prompted the inevitable cultural and entrepreneurial revolutions, but innovation for the sake of innovation should take precedence over the pursuit of invention out of necessity. I wonder? Has gratuitous art succumbed to the global urge to technology for technology’s sake? Ultimately, what are the ethical concerns of using AI for creative purposes? Contemporary works of art such as are discussed as an unexpected vehicle for considering changing approaches to innovation in today’s new technology economy. Analyzing art and AI together provides astonishing insight into emerging technologies’ global regulatory frameworks and potential routes to navigating an increasingly complex policy landscape.

Allow time for questions and answers.

The event will be held directly at the historic Whitmore House on Dupont Circle.

Dr. Emily L. Spratt is a New York City-based art historian, engineer, strategic advisor, and faculty member of the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and the Arts. She earned her doctorate in art history from Princeton University and completed her postdoctoral fellowship in art and artificial intelligence at Columbia University’s Data Her Science Institute. Dr. Spratt is recognized as a multidisciplinary researcher known for his extensive scholarship in art history, Byzantium and Venetian Renaissance, heritage preservation, gastronomy, applied computer vision science, ethics of emerging technologies, and art technology. It has been. She is the art, the data, the ethics of science, the creative She is a pioneer and leader in the field of machine learning in technology. Dr. Spratt served as expert consultant for the AI-inspired film Fellini Forward, which premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. In 2019, she was invited by the Office of President Emmanuel Macron to curate her Au-del du Terroir, ‘Beyond AI Art’, the Global Forum on AI for Humanity. She collaborated with chef Alain Passard to create a “gastronomic algorithm” and published the results in her MIT Press article. In Frankfurt and Los Angeles she curated Unhuman: Art in the Age of AI (2017). This was the first exhibition of its kind to use deep learning technology to create art with her AICAN algorithm. In addition, Dr. Spratt has served as a strategic advisor to blockchain-based art market company Artory, a tech adviser to Flick’s collections and art reference her library, and an art and technology lead at Sotheby’s Museum of Art in New York. increase. She has also held advisory roles at the Artificial Intelligence Finance Institute, Exponential Impact, Duke University, See.Me, Princeton’s Ethical Tech, and has received numerous international fellowships and awards. Dr. Splatz’s insights have been sought by media outlets such as The Washington Post, Agence France-Presse, CBC, and CBS News.

Learn more about Dr. Spratt here.

