How India can become a hotbed of EV innovation, ET Auto





The introduction of renewable energy sources is of utmost importance. This is an important catalyst for decarbonization and has the potential to make India a hub of innovation. Engineering and Research and Development (ER&D) in India has become a fast growing sector in the IT sector. India’s role in technological innovation has changed significantly, especially in the last few years. Technology is constantly evolving in the digital age, giving industries an opportunity to revolutionize the way they do business. The breakneck pace of digital adoption in the country is evident in the success of the online wholesale platform Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The platform is poised to accelerate the growth of the Indian e-commerce industry and transform it from platform-centric to open marketplace. Another example of our country’s digital progress is the Digital India program to transform the country into a digitally enhanced and inclusive economy. With the introduction of EVs, it is not only the sustainability aspect that is pushing electrification to the fore, but also the growing consumer awareness and interest. For responsible and green mobility among people. According to Deloitte’s Global Automotive Consumer Survey 2022, he 59% of Indian consumers are concerned about climate change, pollution and fossil fuel emissions.

The electric vehicle industry in India is growing exponentially by the day. In 2022-23 alone, sales of 4,42,901 units were recorded (source: ET Auto). There are no two ways to do it. As the earth’s natural resources are being depleted, the introduction of renewable energy sources is of utmost importance. This is an important catalyst for decarbonization and has the potential to make India a hub of innovation.

India has shown great potential as a successful EV manufacturing base. With the right knowledge, manufacturing quality and access to constantly upgraded technology, this industry just keeps getting bigger. Results show that it is constantly evolving. This would not be possible without continuous research and development. Engineering and Research and Development (ER&D) in India is becoming the fastest growing segment of the IT sector as the automotive industry becomes increasingly software defined. Demand is growing daily and India has the potential to become a world leader in software content. A high proportion of the population trained in technology and electrification will enable the country to continuously improve further.Software content

According to NASSCOM, auto’s share of the $36 billion Indian ER&D market will reach at least 30% in the next five years, up from 20% today. As vehicles become more softwareized, the cost of hardware elements is gradually falling. Looking ahead, 40% of vehicle costs are expected to be software-based by 2025. Again, this is where India’s talent pool thrives, which explains the large number of technology centers and their constant evolution.

Another key aspect of EV technology is traceable data elements. It helps you create highly accurate and insightful information for your research. Automakers, governments and charging infrastructure providers are leveraging these data analytics to leverage and analyze available data to deliver ideal EV services such as predictive maintenance and smart grid technology.

Automakers today are looking to enhance their telematics and data management solutions to further improve the user and owner experience. The introduction of new safety policies must also be supported by telematics applications in the passenger car, two-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments.

A lot of research and development has been done to take advantage of the IoT’s ability to integrate data from power generation, storage and supercapacitor units to increase the efficiency of regenerative braking. It was found that this technology could increase EV range by 25%. This is still in development, but further tweaks and updates will definitely increase this percentage. The advent of 5G will make data communication and clear communication between vehicles even easier.

India is currently ranked 3rd in the world for technology investment. As the country experiences e-commerce wonders, the transportation system must be able to carry the demand to ensure a smooth process and user experience. Here, e-mobility must become the last mile of the supply chain.

Published June 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/auto-technology/opinion-how-india-can-emerge-as-hotbed-of-ev-tech-innovation/100839008

