US may be exaggerating China’s technological prowess





China’s technological prowess is frequently cited by U.S. policymakers as they try to get the votes, attention, or sufficient bipartisan support to pass legislation. Competition with China was a central motivation for CHIPS and federal laws such as the Science Act and the Inflation Control Act, not to mention the work of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. Beating China, especially in the development of science and technology, is an important impetus for US governance and an important impetus for the 2024 presidential election.

Geoffrey Ding, assistant professor of political science at George Washington University, says that measuring a country’s technological prowess is not just about how much innovation the country can achieve, but how well new technologies are integrated into the economy. published a recent article explaining why it should be included. and society. Mr Ding told Joanna Costigan about his new paper. Below is an edited transcript of their conversation.Joanna Costigan

Joanna Costigan: Can you explain the difference between innovation capacity and diffusion capacity?

Jeffrey Ding: Innovation capability refers to a nation’s ability to pioneer world-first breakthroughs in science and technology. Diffusion capacity refers to a nation’s ability to spread those innovations across a wide range of production processes in the economy. In my paper, I argue that we tend to gravitate towards measures of innovation and not pay enough attention to diffusion.

How did pervasiveness occur in the Second Industrial Revolution in the United States, and why does the example show that pervasiveness is an important metric?

In the late 19th century, the United States was not on the cutting edge of technology. The best talent went to study in Germany. While other countries were leading the way in areas such as chemical engineering, the United States was much stronger in terms of dissemination capabilities. They excelled in applying their uses to a wide range of processes. Looking only at which countries have won the most Nobel Prizes or which have the most advanced research institutions would underestimate the scientific and technological capabilities of the United States.

An assessment that focused more on diffusion capacity would have predicted that the United States would maintain its economic prosperity and become a preeminent economic powerhouse. There was no global innovation index at the time, but the case study was supposed to see if we would go back in time and rank different countries on this basis. Using the innovation metric alone will give you the wrong picture. Diffusion is central to a nation’s ability to turn science and technology into economic power.

You write that academic research in the United States was more closely tied to commerce than in Europe, and therefore American breakthroughs spread more quickly. Given the close relationship between government and industry in China, why is it not the case in modern China?

The government acts as a bottleneck within China’s science and technology ecosystem, hindering organic industry-academia collaboration.Much of the research is done in government agencies, rather than corporate-led R&D [research and development]. The channel between universities and industry is not very strong, so part of it has to do with the surrounding legal system and whether university research can be applied to start-ups. Unlike China, the US has a very good set of legal rules that allow it.

But Chinese companies are trying to address this. For example, more AI companies are looking to set up labs at universities to facilitate it. However, when we look at the co-authorship rate of publications on AI (at least one from university and one from industry), the rate is significantly higher in China than in European and US countries. It can be seen that the What we have here are the remnants of the central planning still in China’s science and technology ecosystem, simply not facilitating the organic, fast-acting process necessary for widespread adoption.

How would you characterize America’s assessment of China’s technological prowess? What’s missing?

This consensus greatly exaggerates China’s scientific and technological capabilities. One recent example from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), although not from the United States, has been used to justify more extreme China policy, with 37 of the 44 technologies considered. China leads the U.S. in cases, all of which say they are focused on innovation. (I don’t even think that conclusion is accurate based on innovation alone.) This reflects America’s obsession with its ability to innovate when it comes to assessing scientific power. Looking back at Biden’s first remarks to Congress, he argued that China was fast approaching and it was a race to see who could monopolize new innovations in these technologies.

Part of my paper’s contribution is to argue that assumptions about innovation shape the perception that China is advancing rapidly and has already taken over the United States in some key technologies. Reorienting to a diffusion-centric framework is an important first step towards having a more balanced understanding of what is happening in China’s science and technology ecosystem.

Members of the Biden administration, such as Jake Sullivan, have said moves like export controls aimed at China focus on technology that could tip the military balance. What are your thoughts on this depiction, and how does the relative military strength judgment apply to the diffusion/innovation breakdown?

When it comes to competing with China for military AI applications, I think the Biden administration’s approach is too preoccupied with maintaining its lead in innovation capabilities. In my view, their theory of victory is to stop China from producing the greatest and worst autonomous weapons, trained on the greatest amount of data using the greatest amount of computing power. It seems to me that there is. As I have argued in a recent article, if the history of military electrification is a useful guide to how AI affects the balance of military power, then AI has the greatest impact on military power. It will take decades for advances to spread across a wide range of applications to make an impact. Logistics, decryption, targeting, intelligence.Ensuring that the military has access to a broad base of AI engineering talent is a more effective way to ensure that the impact of AI on the military balance favors the United States.

You write: A balanced assessment of China’s potential as a tech leader requires multinationals like Huawei, tier-one cities like Beijing, and flashy R&D numbers. It is necessary to go beyond and focus on the humble efforts of dissemination. Why do you think such limited analysis is attractive? Why is it dangerous?

First, it is very difficult to obtain an indicator of diffusivity. Many indicators of innovation, such as government R&D funding indicators, patent rates, and number of publications, are all tracked, but more work is needed to obtain indicators of diffusion capacity. It is important to find systematic and reliable diffusion capacity figures.

And there are some dangers with misleading ratings. Knowing exactly where you stand is a solid foundation for science and technology policy. There is something to be said for a truer understanding of the world. Moreover, overestimating China’s scientific and technological capabilities could encourage the United States to engage in more reckless policies and give more impetus to containment measures that backfire on both sides. That could lead to a mentality like that seen during the Cold War, when the United States was concerned about the missile gap with the Soviet Union, but that turned out to be an illusion, resulting in wasted spending, spiraling fears, and divisiveness. led to an arms race between the two superpowers. road to conflict.

Some in the U.S. government probably agree with me that many assessments of China’s technological developments are exaggerated, but they need to boost China’s capabilities to motivate certain policies. I believe. But it could easily backfire and set a dangerous precedent. That justification can be used to make sound decisions or to enact risky policies.

