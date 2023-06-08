Google instructs New York City employees to work from home due to wildfires





Smoke is spreading over cities in the northeastern United States due to wildfires in Canada. According to CNBC, Google said in a memo to staff Wednesday that it instructed employees in New York City to work from home. The company’s New York site managers said air quality had reached “unhealthy” levels in many parts of the region. Loading Something is loading.

Google employees have been told to work from home as smoke from wildfires in Canada turns New York City’s skies orange and air quality reaches unhealthy levels.

Google site heads in New York City said in a memo Wednesday that employees should stay home because air pollution has reached “unhealthy” levels in many parts of the region, CNBC reports. I told him that.

The company’s hybrid workweek policy requires employees to work in the office three days a week.

“We are advising Googlers to work from home and limit their exposure to the outside air if possible,” the memo, obtained by CNBC, said.

“The New York campus terrace will remain closed today,” the memo read.

Advisory notices were sent to employees in the Detroit area, Washington DC, Virginia, Pittsburgh and North Carolina, the report said.

Canadian employees in Toronto and Waterloo have also been notified, according to CNBC. The country is set to face its worst wildfire season in history, officials warned Monday.

CNBC reported that Google’s memo instructed employees to stay indoors, “avoid strenuous physical activity,” and run air conditioners with clean filters. According to the report, people already on the company’s campus were told that Google’s HVAC and air filtration systems “maintained high air quality in the office even in these conditions.”

The U.S. government has issued air quality warnings across the Midwest and Northeast, urging citizens to limit time spent outdoors. Insiders said the air in New York City had a strong smell of burning wood.

The Federal Aviation Administration slowed or canceled flights to LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International Airports on Wednesday afternoon, citing reduced visibility as smoke from the wildfires intensified, insiders reported.

Both airports are currently operating with ground delays. John F. Kennedy International Airport has not been affected so far, insiders reported.

Google did not immediately respond to an insider’s request for comment outside of normal business hours.

