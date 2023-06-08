Abbott brings better health to Taiwan through 40 years of science and technology innovation





Abbott has maintained roots in Taiwan for 40 consecutive years and has grown to over 400 employees in eight locations across Taiwan.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in Taiwan this year, Abbott has been helping people around the world live healthier, more fulfilling lives for 135 years. The company’s portfolio of innovative, life-changing technologies spans the healthcare spectrum, including leading businesses and products focused on nutrition, diagnostics, medical devices, and branded generic medicines.

The company is committed to addressing local health issues and building a healthier Taiwan. Life is like a marathon. Speed ​​and endurance are the keys to success, says Arnaud Renard, president and nutrition director of Abbott Taiwan Affiliates. It is always our mission to accompany Taiwanese people to complete the marathon of life step by step.

Promote good nutrition and muscle health for healthy aging

One of the most important health challenges Abbott focuses on is the rapidly aging population. Cities in Taiwan, such as Chiayi County, Taipei City, Nantou County, and Yunlin County, have already reached a super-aged society, with more than 20% of the population aged 65 or over, and it is predicted that the whole of Taiwan will become a super-aged society. In 2025, an aging society will arrive.

Arnaud Renard, Managing Director and Director of Nutrition, Abbott Taiwan Affiliates

As the population ages, various healthcare challenges arise. Muscle loss, chronic conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, infections, and malnutrition can all have surprising effects on your family and your future. Many adults around the world are living longer, but this does not necessarily mean they are living healthier. According to Arnaud, nutrition plays an important role in overall health and well-being at all stages of life, especially as we age.

Abbott has promoted healthy aging through proper nutrition and good muscle health as an important response to local aging problems. An adult can lose up to 8% muscle mass per decade starting at age 40, and this rate of loss can double from age 70. A diagnosis of sarcopenia not only impacts physical health, mobility and quality of life, but also increases the risk of falls and disability.

Abbott is a leader in nutritional science, research and development, dedicated to providing nutritional products and education that meet the changing needs of people around the world. In addition to providing scientifically formulated nutritional products to support strength and muscle health, Abbott will discuss how to further enhance muscle health education and management through international medical seminars. continue to promote Abbott also continues to work with medical associations and organizations in Taiwan to raise public awareness and help people understand the state of muscle loss and take actions that promote healthy aging.

Building a Diabetes Ecosystem with Blood Glucose Monitoring Technology and Science-Based Nutrition

Diabetes and related complications are also a medical problem that places a burden on Taiwan’s medical care and national health insurance, with more than 2 million patients receiving treatment for diabetes in Taiwan. Abbott introduced its Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) technology to the Taiwanese market last November. This breakthrough technology allows patients to monitor their blood glucose changes continuously for up to 14 days without pricking their fingers every day, and has a complete grasp of blood glucose change curves and values ​​on his mobile app. You will be able to

Additionally, Abbott’s Diabetes-Specific Dietary Supplement, Gluselna, has been designated by more than 200 medical institutions in Taiwan for many years. Arnaud said it is building an ecosystem around patients, caregivers and medical professionals to make it easier to manage their health and live with confidence.

Providing Comprehensive Solutions for Cardiovascular Disease

Cardiovascular disease ranks second among the top 10 causes of death in Taiwan. Covering the continuum of cardiovascular care, from diagnosis to treatment, Abbott pioneers comprehensive solutions to address cardiovascular conditions from all angles.

Abbott is a global leader in arrhythmia-related medicines and a full range of innovative cardiovascular medical devices, providing comprehensive solutions across the patient’s journey of care.

Last year, Abbott Taiwan launched the health education activity “Love Beats from Your Heart” to further promote public health. This initiative encouraged the general public to pay attention to their heart rate and that of their loved ones in order to maintain their cardiovascular health.

Active community participation in public health

Having watched Taiwan grow and change over the past 40 years, Mr. Abbott is dedicated to engaging with the people Taiwan serves. Since 2011, the company has expanded the scope of Charity His Day activities, providing companion care and environmental cleanup activities to more than 76 social welfare facilities.

Even during the pandemic, Abbott launched an online care program via video chat for people in nursing homes, donating a total of 32,500 cans of nutritional products to various groups in need. In 2022, Abbott also developed educational materials designed for early intervention for children with developmental delays and donated rapid test kits to protect children with developmental delays.

Additionally, Abbott Taiwan sponsored a marathon to celebrate what people can achieve with good health. Last year, the company sponsored the qualifying race for the Abbott World Marathon Majors in Taiwan, working with employees, healthcare workers, and patients to form the Abbott 100 Runners Team, who will participate in the race, helping people to learn more through exercise and exercise. Encouraged to live life to the fullest. good nutrition.

Looking forward to the next 40 years of Taiwan

Abbott’s Sustainability Plan is to improve the lives of more than one-third of all humans on Earth each year by 2030. To achieve this, the company places access and affordability at the core of new product innovations, developing new technologies and working to find new solutions for chronic diseases. We strive to prevent disease, malnutrition and infectious diseases, and work with people, communities, partners, governments and stakeholders to address health disparities and remove barriers that prevent people from living healthy lives.

“Looking to the future, we remain committed to providing innovative solutions that will continue to improve the health of Taiwanese people for the next 40 years and beyond,” said Arnaud.

