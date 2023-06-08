Emerging technology sector to watch in Ukraine? Production of military drones





Business is booming for Vitaly Kolesnichenko, founder and CEO of drone startup AirLogix.

Kolesnichenko worked in Ukraine’s burgeoning IT sector until 2020, after which he began prototyping a civilian cargo drone. When Russia invaded last February, the focus of the entire business shifted.

Now, thanks to new government subsidies and initiatives, in a bare factory in an industrial outskirts of Kiev, Kolesnichenko and his 40-person team operate 10 sophisticated surveillance planes a month. producing drones. By the end of the year, AirLogix hopes to produce 50 drones a month if it can land a coveted contract with the Department of Defense, once the exclusive domain of incumbent contractors.

But smaller drone makers like Kolesnichenko face an unusual challenge. Demand for munitions is high now, but once the war is over, business will be game over unless they can successfully convince investors and buyers that their technology is just as relevant in peacetime. . time.

drone army

At the end of March, President Zelensky announced that the Ukrainian government plans to spend 20 billion hryvnia (500 million) on drones. The government’s innovation arm, the Ministry of Digital Transformation (known as MinTsifra), also plays a key role in enabling national defense. The tech industry takes off.

As Russian tanks rolled through the outskirts of Kiev last spring, Mintsyhula, like others, shifted his focus to war operations. The company established a crypto-based donation platform to fund the military, which later turned into a more formal donation platform called United24.

Drones are a big focus for United24, with $123 million spent on drones and anti-drone systems, more than half of the total spending of $215 million in its first year of operation. As MinTsifra’s deputy minister Alex Bornyakov says, one of the programs called Army of Drones is specifically aimed at creating homegrown equipment to inspire people here.

One of Airlogix’ drones

As of January, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said the military had contracts with 16 local drone manufacturers. By the end of March, the number had reached 80, he told Reuters. The Department of Defense did not respond to Shifted’s request for updated figures.

It also made it easier for Ukrainian defense engineers to work with the military. According to Reznikov, a joint project between the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, “Brave1,” launched in April, has streamlined the time and paperwork to initiate a direct contract with the military from two years to one and a half months. .

Our experience shows that there are many creative and qualified teams in Ukraine capable of producing something advanced. But it will need help initially in terms of funding, legalization procedures, access to production sites, inspections, etc., he wrote.

MinTsifra also standardized the process for testing drones and added requirements for military use of drones, while new schools for training drone operators emerged, many of which were free to active duty soldiers. It is

leave the post-war door open

But the new war chest is both a blessing and a curse.

Emerging drone makers are eager to promote non-military products to avoid being framed as arms makers and cut off from post-war capital sources.

The Ukrainian Startup Fund, a pot of government funding for innovative businesses, has subsidized 7 dual-use drone projects since its launch at the end of 2019, including drone makers such as AirLogix and Kray Technologies. . One of them, Drone.UA, does not build drones, but serves people who need them or plan to build them.

Dmitro Surdu, who founded Clay Technologies a few months before the annexation of Crimea in 2014, says what works today may not work tomorrow, and vice versa.

Before last year’s intrusion, the company assembled its automated pesticide drones at a factory in Texas, with some parts made in Ukraine. Now the Surdu province is busy pitching the Ukrainian military with frontline drones that use AI to identify and dive-bomb targets, never slowing down to become a vulnerable target in itself.

However, this new generation of drone manufacturers is still on a different level than Turkish and Chinese companies whose drones are widely and creatively used in Ukraine.

how long does it take to mature [Turkeys] Bayraktar, or [Chinas] DJI? That’s a more complex question, Surdu said. Most of these companies probably won’t be able to raise a lot of money to step up to the next level.

gun-hating investments

Defense tech is far more popular than it was before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but many investors are still unwilling to back these companies.

We won’t be able to touch it, says Dominic, who runs Ukraine Tech Phoenix Fund, a 50 million total VC fund aimed at helping Ukraine’s recovery by investing in emerging Ukrainian technologies. says Piote. He is also behind a series of innovation parks in Ukraine, including Kyivs Unit.City. We can’t do military tech because of our LPs and investors.

We are not only interested in the military because the market is too narrow for us. But if there is a dual use, yes, I would consider it, said Marius Adamski, who runs the ffVC Blue & Yellow Heritage Fund. The fund plans to invest $50 million in Ukrainian startups, but has yet to make its first investment.

we can’t touch it.We will not be able to do any military tech because of our LPs and investors

[Military tech] Venture investors try to avoid it. Ivan Petrenko, who runs the VC firm Angel One at the Catholic University of Ukraine, told Shifted that he usually has close ties to the government and could face various restrictions. There are applications from several manufacturers, but none caught our attention.

We are not allowed to invest in weapons and ammunition as a VC fund. That’s why we focus on dual-use technology defense scenarios, says Tobias Enke of German VC Project A. Project A has not invested in Ukrainian drone startups, but recently published a blog post asking whether VCs should be more interested in defense tech.

Many Ukrainian drone manufacturers are also not looking for venture capital at the moment. Adamski said the artificial nature of the current market, especially the ready availability of donations and government funding, has made drone makers hesitant to part with their stakes.

Miltec without borders

Alongside short-term logistical barriers, long-term funding challenges remain. Local drone makers are subject to export controls, limiting international expansion opportunities. But despite these problems, some believe Ukraine is poised to become the next generation of military exporters.

The biggest threat facing Russians is the ingenuity of the Ukrainian people, said Charlie Dean, an executive at Aerovironment, a U.S.-listed drone maker and government contractor. Unfortunately, it is really great for Ukrainian industry that this era will bring new growth and new capabilities to the country.

Mintsikhla’s Defense Minister Bornyakov said Ukraine could follow in the footsteps of Israel, which has become a major technology hub in recent decades.

At every fair and military fair, if there is an Israeli product, everyone wants to buy it because they know it is proven, because there is conflict. he says Ukraine has a unique opportunity to become one of the countries producing military equipment.

Surdu, who started his business long before the full-scale invasion, hopes Clay Technologies will become a next-generation agricultural game changer and take sustainable carbon capture technology seriously.

He added that he will focus solely on this after the win.

