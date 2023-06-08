Sports and Innovation: Our Favorites





Issued June 8, 2023

Orange co-innovates with start-ups to help invent the future of sport and new ways to share it. Check out our five favorite technologies whose innovations are improving the fan experience.

By working with sports tech start-ups and combining our network and platform know-how, we are making innovation accessible to as many people as possible, allowing everyone to experience and share the excitement of sports. rice field.

Make sport more open for everyone

Digital innovations offer spectators with disabilities new ways to enjoy sporting events, including the Touch2See touchscreen tablet that won last year’s Orange EvenTech Challenge. Enriched with live audio descriptions, haptic feedback, and a vibration system, visually impaired fans will be able to recreate the football match with a touch of realism, allowing them to fully enjoy the game.

Touch2See, a tablet with a magnetic disc that reflects the movement of the ball and players during a soccer match

Some sports, such as horseback riding, require silence to avoid disturbing animals or athletes, making it difficult to follow their movements. To help audiences in the stands, startup Odijo has developed an audio streaming app that provides real-time commentary about what’s happening in front of them. This will allow the audience to understand the situation using their smartphones and headsets.

Making sports more accessible also means making the game easier to understand. The Refmate chatbot helps fans sharpen their knowledge through tutorials, videos, and chat interfaces that explain referee decisions, analyze individual player performance, and explain lesser-known rules of specific sports.

Our aim is to provide a unique experience for spectators who want to soak up the atmosphere and understand the game. To do this, we leverage our high-performance fiber and mobile networks and our ability to protect and monitor them.

The startups we support complement our know-how with technologies ranging from AI to high-quality audio processing and streaming to on-board electronics with precise mechanical interfaces.

This has already been tested in real situations with real user feedback, such as the touch tablet in the Orange Vlodrome during the Olympique de Marseille, the audio commentary at Equita Lyon 2022 and Roland Garros 2023. Instant immediacy, simplicity, instant use. , a game chatbot during three French rugby matches during the fall 2022 tour.

Bertrand Rojat, Director of Marketing & Innovation, Orange Events, Head of Paris 2024 Innovation Roadmap Immerse the audience into the event

To enhance live broadcasts, private 5G networks can now stream high-definition real-time images from on-board mobile cameras during the race. This means viewers can feel like they’re part of a peloton sprint, get up close to the yacht crew on the open sea, or fly over the athletes in a drone to track their progress.

To share these immersive and spectacular images, Orange and its broadcast partners rely on small and lightweight devices, network speed and performance, low latency and service prioritization enabled by private 5G.

Volumetric 3D video is another immersive innovation that will boost fan competition. This technology enables 3D replays that allow viewers to move around the pitch while simultaneously checking on goals, reliving moments under the basketball hoop, and viewing BMX freestyle performances from a new angle. You can select the angle of view for A smartphone, or a more immersive VR headset.

These images give viewers a more immersive live experience during the competition. Our challenge is to make it more authentic for fans and easier and more responsible for broadcasters to produce.

As such, they rely on private 5G networks that can be rapidly deployed while guaranteeing speed, latency and security. Equipment that offers the best video processors and network technology. AI-enabled edge and cloud server infrastructure for near real-time volumetric image processing.

Bertrand Rojat, Director of Marketing & Innovation, Orange Events, Head of Paris 2024 Innovation Roadmap

In spring 2022, Orange will launch the EvenTech challenge involving the entire French innovation ecosystem. The effort is supported by France Relance in partnership with the 5G Event Labs consortium (founded by Orange and CEA Tech, INRIA and Ericsson), Cisco, Intel, French Tennis Federation, Paris 2024 Organizing Committee and Sport Unlimited. Five startups were selected from over 130 applicants. We are currently working with them to test their innovations at various Olympic venues.

This win-win approach demonstrates our open innovation vision and how we have helped accelerate the process of bringing high-potential innovations to market. Accelerating breakthrough technologies in 5G platforms and networks while enabling start-ups to deploy innovations in the field during major sporting events, ultimately benefitting everyone.

Christophe Rufin, Innovation Program Director, Orange Innovation Paris 2024

To learn more and see these innovations in action in live demos, visit the VivaTech show in Paris from June 14-17, 2023.

