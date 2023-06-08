What is a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP)?





We have blogged many times about the benefits of partnering with a monetization platform. However, as a publisher looking for a reliable monetization partner, you may have come across the important term Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP).

With Setupad’s recent evolution to GCPP, we thought it would be helpful for publishers to learn the key features and benefits of using Setupad.

What is GCPP?

A Google Certified Publishing Partner is a company that has been carefully vetted and recognized by Google to provide professional, first-class services, technology and support to publishers using Google’s advertising and publishing products.

It’s important to note that not all Monetization Partners can progress to Certified Publishing Partners. Businesses must take a serious assessment, demonstrate proven expertise in key areas such as ad monetization capabilities, technical know-how, and pass the Google Product Certification exam. As of this writing, there are only about 50 of his GCPPs worldwide.

How is GCPP evaluated?

Potential GCPPs are evaluated based on health score data based on global and regional averages. The main areas of evaluation are:

Revenue ScoreSustainable Growth ScoreAd Viewability ScoreAds.txt Acceptance ScoreHED (High End Device) ScoreQuality ScoreSpam ScoreExit Score

The latter three refer to the quality of inventory in the network. Google also considers overall customer satisfaction.

As part of the program, ad operations specialists must undergo official Google training and pass an exam. This means that when you work with GCPP, you get support from her AdOps specialists who are highly trained in AdSense, Ad Manager and AdMob.

What are the GCCP eligibility criteria?

To become a Google Authorized Publishing Partner, companies must meet the following criteria:

Complete an initial 6-month onboarding trial Managed by a sell-side account manager for 1 year Meet minimum sell-side performance requirements Meet all regional requirements How do I find a GCPP that passes the final accreditation assessment? ?

Look for official badges. The company featured it frequently on its homepage and social accounts. If you’re not sure, ask your partner directly.

Our website has an official list of partners.

What are the benefits of using GCPP?

First and foremost, by partnering with GCPP, publishers benefit from the credibility and expertise of experts with special training and approval from Google. That means you get comprehensive insights, services and cutting-edge technology to enhance your digital content and attract profitable advertising demand.

GCPP is an experienced specialist in a range of services including:

Ad Operations and TestingAd Optimization StrategiesMonetization CapabilityTechnical SupportOverall Publishing Performance

Additionally, GCPP has a number of partner-exclusive benefits from Google that will help publishers drive even more revenue.

Source: Google

Due to the nature of ad tech, some partners may have different strengths and skill sets, or may only focus on specific services such as video or app monetization. If qualified, this will not prevent him from becoming a GCPP. You should look for a partner who meets your specific goals.

Why should I partner with Setupad?

This recognition from GCPP Google demonstrates our commitment to providing publishers with superior service and maximizing their revenue potential. We are extremely proud of this achievement and will continue to do our best to further our mission of helping and supporting online publishers to sustainably grow their digital businesses.

As an Official Prebid Partner, we have a strong reputation for prioritizing a healthy advertising ecosystem and helping publishers succeed with our value-added header bidding technology.

We believe that all publishers should benefit from a personalized approach and cutting-edge technology tailored to their unique needs so that their content creation efforts are rewarded in the fairest way possible. is a deep-rooted belief in

Sign up today to take advantage of all the benefits of using GCPP.

About Alice Zaitseva

Alise is a Content Marketing Manager at Setupad. She is passionate about content and helps publishers grow their business through her strong digital marketing strategy. In her free time she is expanding her knowledge on technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setupad.com/blog/google-certified-publishing-partner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

