Rugby: How Innovation Supports Team Sports

Lineout training for the French team Two experts Karim Guezal (assistant coach for France XV) and Julien Piccione (French Rugby Federation Sports Science Director) as the Rugby World Cup takes place in France in September explains what technological innovation brings. sports. In this joint interview, the two will go head-to-head.

An innovative spirit has always been part of rugby’s DNA.

Julien Piccionet, Head of Sports Science, French Rugby Federation Julien Piccionet, you have been a sports science leader within the French Rugby Federation for 10 years and have been involved in various French teams (women’s, men’s, 15s, sevens, etc.). It has helped us optimize performance. , especially with new technologies. Can you explain why rugby is a pioneering sport in this field?

Julian Piccione: An innovative spirit has always been part of rugby’s DNA. Since the early days of the game, the rules have continued to evolve. From generation to generation, people have reflected these changes. Compared to other team sports, clubs and staff welcome the latest technology such as video, GPS, data analytics and other innovations.

Julien Piccione, Head of Sport Sciences, French Rugby Federation

You have to find the right balance between innovation and team spirit and mindset.

France XV assistant coach Karim Gesar has been coaching France XV rugby teams since 2019 on specific skills such as stealing the ball in the air, with a particular focus on lineouts.What do you think technology will bring to the field? Karim Gesar, assistant coach for France XV

Karim Gesar: It is true that rugby is a rapidly evolving sport. Gameplay has fundamentally changed in 10 years. Players and their coaches have to adapt, and technology offers great tools to facilitate analysis and improve performance. However, what is happening on the field can never be replaced, so you have to find the right balance between technological innovation and team spirit and mindset.

How can you find the right balance while preparing for France XV?

KG: We use these different tools for one purpose. It’s about getting a better sense of what’s going on on the pitch. For example, it analyzes the player’s movement speed and tackle strength thanks to her GPS sensor. When preparing for a match, we also use other data for lineouts, scrums and other sequences depending on our position on the pitch. This allows you to create a training schedule that adapts to upcoming matches, optimizing your players’ performance.

JP: Technology can also help monitor individuals, such as through sensors that measure blood sugar levels, and adapt to each player’s energy. Our latest innovations allow us to better care for players according to their specific position within the team throughout the season.

According to Karim Gesar, the French team is training in lineouts, which is how play is restarted and 50% of the matches’ tries are scored there. What innovation do you think has had the most impact on game and player readiness?

JP: GPS tracking was a real revolution. A simple mini device can be used to measure each player’s performance such as speed, acceleration and pace. Video analytics is also making a big impact, with advanced cameras that can automatically analyze the phases of your game. The connected ball has been used during the Six Nations tournament and allows French coaches to work on different kicking and passing techniques with it.

KG: Another revolution is how coaches employ different technologies to prepare their players. If he’s running a 3,000m training session that incorporates acceleration and sprinting, use live analytics to see if he’s hitting his goals or if he needs to add 10 minutes to the session. I can confirm. In addition, there is also the ability to share analysis of matches and training. Each player is presented with a simple statistic report comparing their gameplay to their goals. Players want it.

How does France XV manage data collection and analysis?

JP: Within rugby coaching, a new profession has developed around technology. A data scientist collects data, analyzes it, and makes it useful. New coaching techniques harness innovation to increase efficiency. But if you only care about the numbers, the performance is perfectly predictable. Sports are interesting because they are unpredictable!

KG: Our goal is not only to accumulate data. We have 3 video analysts, a data scientist and a sports scientist (for GPS data) who manage the French XV performance stats. Of course, all coaches are connected and his one hour after each training session allows for data analysis.

In partnership with Orange and its partners, French XV is developing a virtual reality rugby lineout simulator called Rugby training in VR. How was this innovation created and what is its purpose?

KG: This project started in 2016 when I was at LOU Rugby in Lyon and further developed in 2019 when I joined the French team. I wanted to improve my lineout technique without increasing group practice time. Here comes virtual reality. In 2022, we developed a proof of concept with our partner Orange. Orange turned his attention to AR-51, his provider of Israeli services that specialize in sensor-free motion video capture. France XV players use his VR app to simulate gameplay depending on several factors such as stadium noise, weather, yellow cards, fatigue and stress, so they can make as many decisions as they want. can work on.

Rugby Training in VR: Karim Gesar (France XV) and his partners AR-51 and TOOIIN Mathieu Percy du Serte and Farid Zurgani (TOOIIN) What are the challenges and limitations driving the use of VR?

JP: Virtual reality has a lot of potential, but it’s not widely used in high-level sports. Thanks to this simulator, you will have a technical advantage over other national teams. And rugby could be a precursor to other sports.

How do you see French XV training evolving in the next decade? Are we more connected than ever?

JP: In the future, we still need a key to capture images. Within the next decade, pitchside cameras will use images to simulate different movements in real time, allowing AI to analyze different strategies in detail.

KG: The French XV trains in a unique environment and the training period is limited to 15 days before a match. Virtual reality helps optimize player time. Other innovations will help us better prepare as well. We want to stay ahead of these future developments while maintaining the strong human side and team spirit of rugby.

