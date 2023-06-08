Use Transformations | to control the data available in the tag. Google Tag Manager





This document is intended for users of server-side tagging who want to control which event parameters are exposed to the tag.

A server-side container contains a client that accepts incoming HTTP requests. Information in the HTTP request is converted into an event data object. A server-side tag reads an event data object.

What is Transformation?

Transforms let you include, exclude, or modify the event parameter output from the client before publishing it to the tag. Transforms allow you to protect sensitive information and give you fine-grained control over what data is available for further processing.

Transforms allow you to create the following rules:

Allow tags to share only explicitly defined event parameters. Extend the event parameters by creating rules that edit or add event data. Edit the information received by excluding event parameters from the tag.

You can apply transforms to all tags or a selected set. Additionally, you can apply a set of conditions that must be met before the transformation can be performed.

Variables are evaluated each time a transformation is performed. Depending on what the transformation does, the variable may resolve to different values.

Allow tags to use event parameters

[パラメータの許可]Transforms allow you to specify specific event parameters to expose to the tag. Event parameters not explicitly defined are discarded.

Note: The parameter authorization transform removes all event parameters that are not explicitly specified. This also includes the values ​​required by Google tags. Before you create this transform, find out what event parameters your tag uses and make sure you’ve included all the event parameters you need. Otherwise the measurements may be compromised. See Event Data References and Measurement Protocol Events for more information.

To allow tags to use specific event parameters:

In your workspace, open the Transform menu. Create a new transform rule. Click Transform Configurations and select Allow Parameters. Add an event data object parameter that the tag can use. See all common event data object parameters. Optional: You can use match conditions to define rules for when the transformation should be activated. By default, transformation rules are always applied.[影響を受けるタグ], select the tag that responds to this transformation rule. By default, the transform applies to all tags. Name and save the transformation rule.Example: Record selection information to a BigQuery table

Controlling which parameters are logged allows you to:

Make sure no sensitive information is recorded in the internal data store. Prevent excessive logging and save on storage and cloud costs. Store relevant metrics for monitoring and reporting. Please tell me how!

To enable logging only for certain parameters:

Create a new transform rule. Click Transform Configurations and select Allow Parameters.[許可するパラメーター]add the required parameters (event_name, page_hostname, page_path, client_id, etc.).[影響を受けるタグ], select the tags that send data to the data warehouse. For BigQuery, you can use addEventCallback and the BigQuery API with custom tags, or explore pre-built options for monitoring server containers in the Community Templates Gallery. Name and save the transformation.It looks like this: Extended event data

The Augment event transformation allows you to change the values ​​of event parameters or add new parameters to make them available to tags.

Note: If the parameters used by the tag are changed, the tag may not behave as expected. Check which parameters the tag depends on before expanding the parameters.

To change or add specific event parameters:

In your workspace, open the Transform menu. Create a new transform rule. Click Transformation Configuration and select Extend Events.

Parameters to extend:

To change the value of an existing event data object, change the parameter to[名前]to add a new value. See all common event data object parameters.

To add a new event data object value, enter a name and variable of your choice.

Optional: You can use match conditions to define rules for when the transformation should be activated. By default, transformation rules are always applied.

[影響を受けるタグ], select the tag that responds to this transformation rule. By default, the transform applies to all tags.

Name and save the transformation rule.

Example: Set value-based bidding for purchase events

Value-based bidding helps you target high-value users to your business, optimize your ad spend, and improve campaign performance. When you set value-based bidding, Google Ads uses your conversion value to set more valuable bids. The Augment event transform helps you set value-based bids on the server side.

Please tell me how!

To set value-based bidding:

Create a new transform rule. Click Transformation Configuration and select Extend Events.[拡張するパラメータ]Add a new line to Set a variable to load the item’s monetary value into the transform.[名前]In Parameter, enter the name of the value to adjust (for example, value). Replace all value fields because the value field represents the monetary value of the event. In the parameter “value” configure the variable that will get the price from the database. For example, if you store your product data in Firestore, add a Firestore Lookup variable.[一致条件], to set this transform to apply only to specific events. To apply value-based bidding only to purchase events, set ‘{{event name}}’ to ‘purchase’.[影響を受けるタグ], add all the Google Ads conversion tracking tags that you want this transform to apply to. Name and save your tag.It looks like this: Exclude event parameters from tags

The Parameter Exclusion transform is useful for removing certain event data from tags.

Note: Tags may not work as expected if required parameters are excluded. Before converting parameters, check which parameters your tag depends on.

To exclude specific event parameters for tags:

In your workspace, open the Transform menu. Create a new transform rule. Click Transform Configurations and select Exclude Parameters. Add event data object values ​​that are not available for tags. See all common event data object parameters. Optional: You can use match conditions to define rules for when the transformation should be activated. By default, transformation rules are always applied.[影響を受けるタグ], select the tag that responds to this transformation rule. By default, the transform applies to all tags. Name and save the transformation rule.Example: Exclude selected GA4 custom dimensions based on user consent

Exclude parameters allow you to control what first-party data is sent to Google. For example, if a user rejects the analytics_storage cookie, you can remove the selected custom her dimensions.

Please tell me how!

To remove custom dimensions:

Create a new transform rule. Click Transform Configurations and select Exclude Parameters.[除外するパラメーター]add a new row and set the custom dimensions you want to exclude (payment_type, payment_status, etc.).[一致条件], set the conversion to apply only if the user declines the analytics_storage cookie. Enter the following conditions: {{gcs}} equals G100 {{gcs}} equals G110 Options:[影響を受けるタグ]and add all the tags to which this applies. You have to apply a transform. Name and save your tag. Here’s what happens: Make sure the transformation rules are applied.

You can check the conversion rules by previewing the workspace.

Open a website.

In your Google Tag Manager server container,[プレビュー]Choose.

Tag Assistant starts and loads the server container.

Select the event name from the list on the left to view all tags and actions fired for the event.

Confirm that the conversion was performed.

For the event you want to check, open the “Tags” tab.

Selecting a fired tag displays the tag’s properties, outgoing HTTP requests, firing triggers, and transformations.

Note: Transformation only affects the tag that was fired. If the transform modifies or removes required event data fields, the tag may not fire.

The tag details overview shows which transformations were performed on the tag and in what order. The default order is:

Allow parameters Increase parameters Exclude parameters Tip: You can change the default order by assigning priority values ​​to transforms. The higher the value, the higher the priority.

Click a transformation to view transformation details. Event data provided to the tag is[イベント データ]section.

[イベント データ]Click the box to see what the event data looks like after all transformations have been performed. To see both the original and transformed event data,[オリジナルを表示]to turn on.

