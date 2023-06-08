Nashville Tech veterans launch innovation studio to launch AI-powered companies





Nashville, Tennessee An all-star cast of leaders in Nashville’s burgeoning tech industry has launched an innovation studio. The Innovation Studio’s purpose is to build technology startups that use the best artificial intelligence (AI) technology on the market to solve the industry’s most prevalent problems. With offices in the Franklin Innovation Center, The Innovation Studio is already partnering with large organizations to build what it calls industrial AI solutions that identify and assess untapped opportunities and have immediate impact. .

The founders and directors of Innovation Studio are: Brian Moyer, former CEO of the Greater Nashville Technology Council. Tim Estes, founder and former CEO of his AI company Digital Reasoning in Nashville. Peter Rousos, Director of New Business Development, Center for Technology Transfer and Commercialization, Vanderbilt University. Matt DiMaria, veteran CEO and leader of several retired software companies. And Larry Wilson, a veteran Silicon Valley executive, is now a senior director at Splunk.

According to Moyer, the Innovation Studio will leverage Nashville’s growing technology ecosystem, global network of founders, and Nashville’s academic community to deliver much deeper AI than off-the-shelf consumer tools can provide. Identify and solve enterprise-wide problems that require The kinds of industrial AI solutions we build require trusted business relationships, access to proprietary data, and iterative problem-solving techniques through close communication with industry partners. While the retail, financial, manufacturing and automotive markets appear to be the most promising at the moment, we remain sector agnostic and remain vigilant of opportunities across the board.

Venture studios, like Innovation Studios, a proven model for creating successful companies, help experienced entrepreneurs, technology executives, and investors find better ways to launch and grow successful companies. began to emerge in the early 2000s. Unlike venture capital funds and accelerators, venture studios look for unmet needs and start and fund companies to meet those needs, rather than waiting for companies to ask for help. To do. Venture Unlike his capital fund, Venture Studio will be closely involved in the day-to-day operations of the startup he launches, including hiring his CEO, and consulting on strategic direction and execution until the company is sold. Stay involved. Unlike accelerators, Venture Studio’s involvement with startups extends far beyond a 12-week coaching program and seed funding.

The close relationship between the Innovation Studio and Nashville’s academic community is also important. Those include Vanderbilt, Belmont, and Meharry. Moyer added that these partnerships also set us apart from typical venture studios, which he believes will be one of the keys to our success. We will have top data scientists from our academic partners on our advisory board and will work regularly with our higher education partners to help identify and scrutinize business ideas.

Estes added that the innovation studio’s focus on industrial AI offers clear advantages.

Generative AI to generate content is big news today, thanks to the explosive popularity of tools like ChatGPT. Industrial AI, the safe application of AI technology to solve industry-specific business problems and processes, has the potential to bring significant improvements in business efficiency, quality control, profitability, etc. “We believe it has much more potential for success,” Estes said. In fact, all companies are technology companies today because they use technology in some way. Applying AI to a company’s use of technology has the potential to dramatically increase enterprise value, but the speed of AI adoption is carefully guarded and weighed against the business risks associated with rapid AI adoption. must be

Barry Vandevier, former chief operating officer of Asurion, one of Nashville’s largest tech companies, and former chairman of the Greater Nashville Technology Council, said the creation of the Innovation Studio was a key part of the region’s tech ecosystem. He said that it is important in the evolution of the system.

Innovation Studio is more than just a new technology company. The company that would spawn other tech companies. This will accelerate the growth of the region’s tech economy as a whole, including industries beyond healthcare, Vandevier said. We’re particularly excited to be focusing on industrial AI, which has huge potential across all industries. The Innovation Studio will bring together AI experts and funding opportunities in Middle Tennessee to establish the region as a leader in the use of artificial intelligence, a capability that will help ensure the success of any future endeavor. I promise.

