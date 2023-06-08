The rivalry between Meta and Apple is moving to the new playing field of virtual reality





New York CNN —

Months after Apple announced privacy changes that threatened Facebook’s core advertising business, the social networking company rebranded itself to Meta and shifted its focus to virtual reality.

Less than two years later, Apple could be threatening the Metas business there as well.

Apple (AAPL) unveiled its Vision Pro mixed reality headset on Monday in one of its most ambitious product launches in years. At the kickoff of Apple’s (AAPL) annual developer conference, Apple’s (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook unveiled the Vision Pro, a $3,499 device that combines virtual and augmented reality, to users. It was touted as a revolutionary product that has the potential to change the way people interact with technology.

Apple’s new product, due out early next year, puts Apple in direct competition with Meta, which has been making headsets for years.

On Thursday, days before WWDC, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg tried to pre-empt the expected Apple headset announcement by teasing the Meta Quest 3. The new headset promises significantly better performance, new mixed reality features, and a sleeker, more comfortable design. More affordable ($499).

Every era of consumer technology seems to be shaped by intense competition. Competition between Apple and Microsoft (MSFT) was central to the early personal computing era. The late Apple CEO Steve Jobs has declared thermonuclear war on Google over smartphones. Now Apple and Meta could be definitive rivals in his VR/AR era.

The two companies had a strained relationship even before Apple entered the market. The two companies have competed over news and messaging features, and their CEOs have had bitter fights over data privacy and app store policies. Last February, Meta said it expected to lose $10 billion in 2022 from Apple’s move to restrict how apps like Facebook collect data for targeted advertising.

But the rivalry seems to be reaching new levels.

Meta has historically been a dominant player in the headset market. However, virtual and augmented reality are still nascent markets and are unlikely to see mainstream adoption by consumers. The Wall Street Journal reported last year that Meta’s VR social app Horizon Worlds had just 200,000 active users. And he predicts that in 2023, only 10.1 million AR/VR headsets will ship globally from the overall market, according to IDC. That’s far less than the tens of millions of iPhones Apple sells each quarter.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley called Apples Vision Pro a moonshot effort following Monday’s announcement, saying the product could be Apple’s next computing platform, but next year’s headset. He said the company has a lot to prove before launch.

Metas Reality Labs division spokeswoman Sheeva Slovan said in a statement to CNN that they are always happy to have more people join them in building the future.

Apple and Meta will compete not only to see who can get consumers to choose their products, but which one can get millions of customers to embrace this new wave of technology. may become

Apple has an edge in many ways, including an existing loyal customer base of over 2 billion devices, cutting edge hardware, and access to hundreds of stores where consumers may try out devices. And it seems.

Everything up to this moment was like a pre-game to me, with Apple taking this to the public consciousness and letting people know, “Hey, these technologies are real, this isn’t just a gimmick.” Feeling kind of prepared for this moment, Eric Alexander, founder of VR music experience app Soundscape, told CNN following Apple’s announcement.

iPhone makers also appear to be marketing their devices differently. Apple didn’t focus on the term virtual reality, nor did it show off a legless, incorporeal avatar that inhabits a virtual world, as Meta first did. Instead, Apple emphasized the headset’s potential to integrate more seamlessly with a user’s real-world life through augmented reality, a technology that can overlay virtual objects onto live video of the real world.

Forrester principal analyst Julie Ask said Apple doesn’t see itself competing with Meta. Zuckerberg is fully committed to this virtual world, and that’s not what his Apple is for. “We don’t believe people want to be cut off from the real world,” Apple said. “We want to enhance the world that consumers live in.”

The Quest 3 headset Meta teased last week is also a mixed reality headset with AR capabilities, so Meta could be closer to Apple’s approach in the future. However, a demo video posted by Zuckerberg on Instagram seems to suggest the device is still primarily focused on gaming.

Many analysts say the biggest hurdle for consumer adoption of mixed reality headsets is ensuring a wide range of potential use cases and experiences on the device.

Meta has introduced features that allow users to play games, explore virtual worlds, watch YouTube videos, workout, and chat with friends, but this is still the case for most consumers. It falls short of convincing me that the device is worth it.

Apple’s announcement at WWDC appears to be aimed at ensuring that its large developer base within its ecosystem will help create compelling new experiences for the device prior to its launch.

Developing new AR and VR apps requires significant investment, not to mention time hands-on with devices, so it may be a while before the wide range of experiences available in Vision Pro. It’s possible, says Alexander. The lack of controllers and other accessories can also make it difficult for developers to create certain types of apps, such as games, for new devices.

Still, at Monday’s event, Apple touted Disney features like Disney+ and game company Unity that will be available on the device from the start, in addition to the iPhone maker’s existing suite of services.

Apple’s Vision One isn’t the kind of device I buy and think, ‘Oh, I have to go buy some content,’ said Forresters Ask. This is the device I would buy, with a very intuitive interface, to watch Apple TV, movies, and more. it’s not. Oh, I just bought this device, what should I do?

DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte compared the Vision Pro launch to the iPhone launch following the Blackberry, an unfavorable comparison that will probably make Zuckerberg frown. (Forte noted that the Metas headset is unlikely to be worthless the way Blackberry eventually became.)

BlackBerry has proven that the smartphone market exists and has taken a dominant position, but what really didn’t was the apps, Forte said, adding that the iPhone offers a wide variety of use cases in one device. He added that he had introduced the idea of ​​having In some ways, it’s like the iPhone, the ecosystem had to evolve over time to succeed.

But even if Apple succeeds in facilitating widespread consumer adoption of mixed reality headsets, Meta could still benefit from being a budget choice, Forte said. rice field.

Shares of Metas rose slightly on Tuesday following Apple’s announcement.

