Coinbase CEO Believes SEC Lawsuit Will Benefit Crypto Industry





New York CNN —

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong believes the fight against federal regulators will benefit the cryptocurrency industry no matter what the judge decides.

For years, the cryptocurrency industry has operated in a regulatory no man’s land, with a great deal of uncertainty about what is and isn’t allowed, and which powerful institutions in Washington make the decisions. high uncertainty.

Armstrong told CNN Wednesday that the point of the lawsuit, from our perspective, is to seek regulatory clarity. Whatever the outcome of the lawsuit, this is a step towards clarity.

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Coinbase, America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, inflicting another blow on the crypto industry. The SEC alleges that Coinbase has made billions of dollars as an unregistered exchange promoting the sale of crypto assets, depriving investors of vital protection in the process.

In the interview, Armstrong elaborated on how Coinbase spent years begging regulators to clarify the rules, only to be met with silence.

Without a clear rulebook, how would enforcement be enforced? It doesn’t make sense and won’t pass the smell test, said Coinbase’s CEO.

Armstrong said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler will sue Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, just 24 hours after the agency accused the company of mishandling customer funds. I questioned the timing of the decision.

Armstrong said the timing of doing these back-to-back was unfortunate and probably intentional. He tries to paint the industry in broad strokes, but I think people are smart enough to see through it.

Armstrong noted that unlike Binance, the SEC has neither prosecuted Coinbase executives individually nor accused the U.S. exchange of mishandling customer funds.

Asked about his relationship with Mr. Gensler, Mr. Armstrong explained how his unsuccessful attempt to meet the SEC director in Washington was unsuccessful. The two then met virtually.

Mr. Armstrong said the reception was a little cold. I am a reasonable person to get along with. I have been able to work with regulators around the world and other regulators in the United States, both at the state and federal level. It was a pity that I could not get off with the right foot somehow.

During the virtual meeting, Armstrong said he expressed a desire to understand how Coinbase could be registered with the SEC.

I said, “I’m here to register.” we would love to work with you How can you stay compliant? And “I would advise you to consult a lawyer,” Armstrong said.

The SEC did not respond to a request for comment on Mr. Armstrong’s comments, but in a statement Tuesday alleges that Coinbase willfully violated the law.

“You can’t simply ignore the rules because you don’t like them or prefer different rules,” said SEC Enforcement Director Gerbil Grewal. “The impact on ordinary investors is too great.” . As alleged in our complaint, Coinbase was fully aware of the applicability of federal securities laws to its business activities, but deliberately refused to comply with them.

Coinbase and other major cryptocurrency players hope Congress will step in to provide the regulatory clarity they need to operate, and other countries have already provided.

Europe has passed a comprehensive bill. Britain is moving there. Singapore has moved to Hong Kong. The United States is fundamentally behind. And I think Congress recognizes this, Mr. Armstrong said.

Asked if San Francisco-based Coinbase would consider moving to a country with clearer regulations and friendlier regulators, Armstrong said the uncertainty in the U.S. has prompted the company to move to more countries. He said the investment could be moved overseas. However, he insisted that Coinbase would not withdraw.

It can definitely change your budget. But let me be clear: he was the leader of the United States. he didn’t go anywhere. America will get the right result. I am confident in it, he said.

Coinbase has suggested that one of its arguments in court will be alleging that regulators, especially the SEC, gave the go-ahead to go public just two years ago.

They allowed us to become a public company, Armstrong said. Inconsistent. If you meet with a regulator and disclose all aspects of your business, but the regulator does not raise any concerns at the time, that is the pattern of facts.

But some securities experts say the SEC’s IPO process isn’t a blanket celebration of the company’s activities.

Georgetown Law Professor Adam Levitin told CNN in an email Wednesday that Coinbase’s discussion of its IPO’s SEC approval is a complete hoax. Just as taking ownership of a car doesn’t mean the car has passed emissions tests, just because he got SEC approval in an IPO doesn’t mean the company otherwise It does not imply compliance with federal securities laws.

