Technology for technology’s sake is the downfall of the CIO

Among the biggest business trends of the year, accelerating digital transformation continues to be on the agenda. As part of this, the buzz around emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), cloud computing, and blockchain continues. These are all key technologies that will define the future of business. Consider how AI-powered Chat GPT has taken the world by storm in the last six months.

But navigating the avalanche of new technologies designed to make business easier is proving more difficult than ever. No one knows this better than the chief information officer (CIO) responsible for procuring, vetting, and deploying emerging technologies. But how can CIOs determine exactly which technology is right for their business? CIOs should ensure long-term organizational resilience, not adopt technology for technology’s sake. To do so, the right technology must be carefully applied in line with the broader business strategy.

How to choose the right technology

Innovation is evolving every day, and integrated, autonomous, and sensory technologies mean humans and digital systems are more intertwined than ever before. According to Ernst & Young, the fusion of physical, digital and human elements can be defined as pervasive intelligence, but the key to securing and benefiting from this future is the adoption of the right technologies. .

Technology purchase decisions that are critical to a company are often left to the CIO or CTO. As the tools that enable digital transformation continue to develop, the tradeoffs between investing in one technology versus investing in a myriad of others are becoming increasingly complex. The CIO’s role is not just to make these decisions, but to see where the future trends are and how technology can future-proof the business.

Human nature tends to be impulsive when faced with information overload. It’s hard to avoid the temptation to invest in exciting new technologies, especially when there’s evidence of successful use cases. In fact, ChatGPT can code, but it doesn’t necessarily have to. Coming up with solutions to problems that don’t yet exist creates unnecessary inefficiencies, as does pushing new technology into the business that isn’t tightly tied to business performance.

By connecting the technology you develop with broader business initiatives, you ensure your enterprise is responsive to evolving customer demands, a top concern for every CIO. Don’t implement technology for technology’s sake.

AI hype

ChatGPT puts AI back in the spotlight. This is great. However, every business adopts AI differently and should be done with caution. Take financial services for example. The financial sector is unique for many reasons, not least the risks associated with high market volatility. Technology designed to anticipate, plan for, and mitigate these risks is so important to the industry that AI can be very helpful. Despite the regulatory hurdles, AI and machine learning innovations are increasingly welcomed, presenting a legitimate opportunity to disrupt and define the payments industry of the future.

A unique use case for AI relates to enhanced transaction monitoring to help combat financial fraud. Traditional rule-based approaches to anti-money laundering (AML) use static thresholds that capture only her one element of a transaction, resulting in a high rate of false positives. Not only is this highly inefficient, it can also significantly reduce staff motivation. With AI, you can review multiple factors simultaneously to extract a risk score and intelligently understand what risky behavior looks like. A feedback loop based on advanced analytics means that the more data collected, the more intelligent the solution. The benefits include more efficient identification of financial crimes and more free time for employees to focus on other important areas such as strategy and business development.

With an ever-growing number of applications to evolving business challenges, regulators and financial institutions can no longer turn a blind eye to AI’s potential to revolutionize the financial system. This presents a unique opportunity to reduce the tolerance for human error, costing a highly regulated industry billions of dollars each year.

Future-proof CIO

What is clear is that some technologies will become obsolete over time. As we have seen with cloud adoption, organizations will be left behind if they are unable to adopt innovative technologies. Once a pipe dream, the cloud is now an integral part of all business operations. Companies have (or are in the process of doing) major digital transformation projects to move their business processes to the cloud. Similarly, new organizations will start their business in the cloud. The lesson here is that engineers should always be vigilant and stay abreast of the latest when introducing new solutions.

We are still in the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This means CIOs and CTOs face a difficult decision-making process about which technology will best serve their evolving business challenges. Instead of looking at the supermarket for emerging technology solutions, it is absolutely critical to look at the business and plan what problems can be effectively mitigated with technology.

