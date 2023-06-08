Trudeau not willing to compromise on online news bill





Ottawa –

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shown no interest in compromising with Meta and Google over a Liberal Party bill that would force them to pay for Canadian journalism that helps them generate revenue.

Prime Minister Trudeau said Wednesday that Meta and Google’s bullying tactics do not work for the government, saying the government is ensuring that these companies do not threaten the domestic media industry and undermine Canada’s democracy.

Meta announced last week that it would be testing a small number of Canadian Instagram and Facebook users to block access to some news.

The company says it stands ready to permanently end access to news content in Canada if Congress passes Bill C-18. Bill C-18 would require tech giants to pay publishers for linking and reusing news content.

Google conducted a similar test earlier this year, limiting access to news on its search engine to less than 4% of Canadian users. He said he was looking for a compromise with the Liberal government.

“The fact that these internet giants would rather cut off Canadians’ access to local news than pay their fair share is a real problem. We rely on bullying tactics. It won’t work,” Trudeau said at a news conference.

“We will continue to strive to ensure that these incredibly profitable companies contribute to strengthening, rather than undermining, democracy.”

Major publishers have told a Senate committee currently considering the bill that they could lose millions of dollars if their content is blocked by Google or Meta.

The online news bill has already passed the House of Representatives and could be approved by the Senate later this month.

If passed into law, the two companies would have to strike deals with news publishers in exchange for news content on their sites if they’re going to contribute to the revenues of big tech companies.

Both companies claim news doesn’t generate significant revenue for them and are considering ending local news entirely on their platforms.

News content in Facebook feeds accounts for about 3%, according to Mehta, while Google says less than 2% of searches are related to news because people are more interested in recipes than articles. .

Still, the companies have proposed amendments in the Senate, including changes to the arbitration portion of the bill and adjustments to bring more certainty about which publishers they need to contract with. there is

For example, Google says that at the time the bill is currently being drafted, it will have to contract with community and campus broadcasters even if they don’t produce news content and aren’t obligated to comply with an ethics code. .

Spokeswoman Shay Purdy said in a statement Wednesday that the company had come up with a “reasonable and practical solution” to increase investment in Canadian news.

“We are very concerned about our path forward and are working constructively and doing everything we can to avoid any negative consequences for the Canadian people.”

Cultural Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said the bill was already balanced and that Meta and Google knew his phone number if they wanted to talk.

Rodriguez is scheduled to appear before a Senate committee on Wednesday night.

Meta declined a request for comment on the prime minister’s remarks.

Meta funds a limited number of fellowships to support emerging journalists for the Canadian Press.

