bswift Commissioned Research Highlights Importance of Employee Benefits Initiatives and HR Tech Innovation





The company publishes investment strategies to drive employer and employee outcomes.

CHICAGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — bswift LLC, a leader in benefits management services, today announced the results of a bswift study commissioned by Forrester Consulting. The study, “Beyond Benefits: Why Employee Benefits Engagement Is Vital to Your Business,” assessed the barriers human resources (HR) and employee experience (EX) leaders encounter in their commitment to employee health and wellbeing. . The findings reinforce bswift’s recently announced strategy to invest in both innovation and services to simplify benefits administration and drive outcomes.

“This research confirms what we hear from our customers every day,” said John Hansen, chief technology officer at bswift.

At its annual customer conference, bswift recently announced a number of new investments in people, processes and platforms to lead the benefits management market. Investments in key leadership and functional business hiring, enhanced AI-powered toolsets to ensure service delivery and operational excellence, and updated digital solutions to build frictionless benefits experiences , and a new network of strategic partnerships that deliver tangible results for our clients.

bswift’s investment strategy reveals that benefits engagement is critical to business success, yet benefits utilization remains low due to barriers such as lack of education and difficult-to-use technology platforms Forrester reinforced by the research of

Our research found that:

Employee well-being and well-being involvement is a top priority. These drive important business outcomes such as productivity, retention and employment. More than 80% of his respondents said that improved benefits, awareness and increased accessibility had become more important over the past year. However, 71% agree that employees are underutilizing benefits due to challenges such as poor messaging and lack of education and awareness of what is offered. . Two-thirds said their employees don’t seem interested in some of the benefits offered. To address these issues, 73% plan to invest in new or improved benefits platforms. Ease of use, integration, and customization are top priorities for the new platform. Failure to improve benefits engagement risks lower retention, higher costs, and lower productivity. But if you do it right, it can give you a competitive advantage.

"This research confirms what we hear from our customers every day," said John Hansen, chief technology officer at bswift. "We believe employee benefits engagement is essential to the health of any business, and benefits platforms play a key role in that. We are committed to providing solutions that simplify that experience and ultimately help you achieve business and personal results. By investing in the latest innovations, we are moving benefits management forward. We are paving the way for"

For this study bswift commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate employee health and wellness initiatives. Forrester conducted an online survey of 300 of her HR and EX respondents in the United States. Respondents were at manager level or above in multiple industries. This study will be completed in February 2023.

About bswiftbswift LLC, a leader in benefits management solutions, offering health, benefits and HR on a single technology platform. For more information, please visit www.bswift.com.

Media Rep: Maria Keller, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications[email protected]

Source bswift LLC

