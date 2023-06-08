Why the Apple Vision Pro’s $3,500 Price Is More Reasonable Than You Think





Apple unveiled its highly anticipated Vision Pro mixed reality headset at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, announcing its first major new product in nearly a decade. problem? He has to pay $3,500 to try it.

This was a big deal (for Apple as well), causing a flood of Twitter memes and a moan from the audience attending Apple’s conference.

There is a valid point behind these jokes. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, Apple’s Vision Pro costs $3,500, more than three weeks’ salary for the average American. It’s also significantly more expensive than rival devices like the upcoming $500 Meta Quest 3, $550 Sony PlayStation VR 2, and even the $1,000 Meta Quest Pro.

It also beats many other Apple products in terms of price. Even if you buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max, a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and an Apple Watch Ultra, they’re probably cheaper than the Apple Vision Pro (but pretty close). Shipments of virtual and augmented reality headsets also plummeted in 2022, according to International. Data Corp. statistics released in March also add to the skepticism.

In an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the price of the headset when asked if the general public would be able to purchase it.

“I think people will make different choices depending on the current economic situation,” he said.

To say Apple’s new headsets are expensive would be an understatement. But if you take a step back and look beyond the initial sticker shock and look at the big picture, that amazing price starts to make a little sense.

Vision Pro’s price is comparable to high-end Macs

Despite its high price tag, the Vision Pro isn’t the most expensive computer Apple sells. There’s another Apple computer that costs about twice as much, the $6,999 Mac Pro. This just got his first major revamp since 2019 at his WWDC on Monday. Apple’s modular desktop powerhouse is designed for professionals, not consumers, and it’s not for everyone.

The new Mac Pro is priced at $6,999.

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Even a MacBook Pro set to high-end specs can be more expensive than most people realize. Like the Vision Pro, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with his M2 Max processor, 32GB of unified memory and 1TB of storage costs $3,499.

Years of research and development may also be reflected in Vision Pro’s price. It’s a completely different type of computer than the Mac, iPhone, or iPad, so Apple develops new technology like the R1 chip that processes data from the headset’s 12 cameras, 5 sensors, and 6 microphones. I had to. Mike Rockwell, vice president of Apple’s technology development group, even said during his WWDC keynote that he filed for more than 5,000 patents while the company was developing Vision Pro. CNET’s Scott Stein said the effort certainly paid off, and he was impressed with the headset’s fidelity, video quality and interface.

Cook also said in an interview with Good Morning America that he was “amazed by the engineering and the depth of it.” “For each eye he gets more than a 4K experience. And of course it’s not free.

That said, there are key differences that make the Vision Pro’s price harder to swallow compared to the MacBook Pro and Mac Pro. Both of these products are well established and have proven their usefulness for creative professionals willing to pay. However, Vision Pro is a brand new product category that most people are still unfamiliar with. Its value has yet to be proven, and most people outside of Apple’s campus have never used it, except for select press outlets who were able to try it out in an Apple-controlled demo.

Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 is the same price as Vision Pro

Microsoft’s HoloLens 2

James Martin/CNET

Long before there was Vision Pro, there was HoloLens, Microsoft’s head-mounted computer. It was also trying to change the way we work by overlaying digital graphics on top of the real world. The original his HoloLens debuted in his 2015, and the second version he released in 2019 for $3,500. That’s the same price as Apple’s Vision Pro.

On the one hand, it makes Vision Pro more reasonably priced. However, there are some important differences to consider between Apple’s new head-mounted computers and HoloLens. One look at Microsoft’s website for HoloLens 2 and it’s clear that the company sees this as more of an enterprise his device than a personal computer.

HoloLens may have initially been positioned as the next generation of computing, but Microsoft now mostly touts its usefulness in areas such as manufacturing, construction, healthcare, engineering, and education. So for businesses and organizations, buying HoloLens 2 is more like investing in a new piece of equipment than buying a new computer. However, Apple seems to be targeting the Vision Pro at everyday consumers who want a larger canvas to work, watch movies, and participate in FaceTime calls.

New tech gadgets usually get cheaper over time

Apple’s Vision Pro headset

Scott Stein/CNET

First-generation technology products are typically more expensive and more limited than their successors. When the iPhone came out in 2007, he only had one model, with prices starting at $500, and adjusted for inflation, he would be around $749 in 2023. It had a meager 4GB of storage, only one camera, and 15 apps. Apple’s top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro still costs over $1,000, but Apple now sells several iPhones in various price points.

This includes a 429 with 16 times more storage than the original entry-level iPhone, a significantly larger 4.7-inch screen compared to the original 3.5-inch display, a fingerprint reader, and a host of other technologies that weren’t as widely available. $ iPhone SE included. And by 2023 standards, the iPhone SE will be about $320 less than what Apple charged for the first iPhone.

The original Apple iPhone on display at MacWorld in San Francisco, California, Tuesday, January 9, 2007.

Eric Slomanson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A more direct comparison might be to look at the trajectory of virtual reality headsets. His first Oculus Rift was priced at $599 when it launched in 2016 and required a connection to a powerful computer to work. But today’s Meta Quest 2 is half the price at $300 and works wirelessly.

My point is that technology will become more affordable and more advanced over time. Don’t get me wrong, the Vision Pro’s price will almost certainly prevent Apple’s current headset from becoming as popular as the iPhone and Apple Watch.

But that may not matter – at least for now. With the Vision Pro, Apple is establishing what it considers to be the next big evolution of the personal computer. This is a bigger goal than selling millions of units on launch day, and such a change doesn’t happen overnight, regardless of price. The version of Vision Pro that Apple launches next year probably isn’t what most people will buy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/why-apple-vision-pros-3500-price-makes-more-sense-than-you-think/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos