Google claims Bird is better at math and programming





Bard, Google’s beleaguered AI-powered chatbot, is slowly getting better at tasks involving logic and reasoning. This suggests Bard has improved, especially in math and coding, thanks to a technique called “implicit code execution,” according to a blog post published today by the tech giant.

As explained in the blog post, Large Language Models (LLMs) such as Bard are inherently predictive engines. Given a prompt, it generates a response by predicting what words are likely to appear next in the sentence. So while they are very good at writing emails and essays, they are somewhat error-prone as software developers.

But wait, you might say, what about code generation models like GitHub’s Copilot and Amazon’s CodeWhisperer? Well, they’re not generic. Unlike Bard and its rivals along ChatGPT, which are trained using vast text samples from the web, e-books, and other resources, Copilot, CodeWhisperer, and comparable code-generation models are trained and trained almost exclusively on code. Tweaked. sample.

Google developed implicit code execution to address common LLM coding and math shortcomings. This allows Bard to write and run his own code. The latest version of Bard identifies prompts that might benefit from logic code, writes and tests the code “under the hood”, and uses the results to produce ostensibly more accurate responses. .

Based on internal benchmarks, Google says the new Bard’s response to “calculation-based” word and math problems has improved by 30% compared to previous Bard releases. Of course, we need to see if those claims stand up to outside testing.

“Even with these improvements, Bard doesn’t always get it right. For example, Bard doesn’t generate code to help with prompt responses, the code it generates is wrong, or Bard doesn’t run code in response. We may or may not include it,” said Bard Product Lead. Jack Krawczyk and Vice President of Engineering Amarnag Subramanya said in a blog post: “Having said that, improving our ability to respond with structured, logic-driven functionality is an important step in making Bard even more useful.”

When Google launched Bard earlier this year, it was comparable to the likes of Bing Chat and ChatGPT. In fact, the development was a bit of a fiasco, with a Google ad featuring his Bard’s wrong answer, temporarily sending the company’s stock down 8% of his.

Several Google employees who tested Bard before its release reportedly expressed serious concerns about the search giant, with some calling Bard a “pathological liar” and others deemed it “more bad than useless”.

With implicit code generation and enhancements like support for new languages, multimodal queries and image generation, Google is responding to criticism and trying to turn things around.

However, it remains to be seen if it will be enough to catch up with the leading generative AI chatbots in this space. Recently, Anthropic introduced an AI chatbot model with a significantly expanded “context window”. This allows models to have relatively consistent conversations over hours, or even days, rather than minutes. And his OpenAI, developer of ChatGPT, has started supporting plugins that add external knowledge and skills to ChatGPT.

