AI could give big tech incumbents an advantage





As companies look to harness the potential of generative artificial intelligence, incumbent tech giants may stand to gain the most, according to Goldman Sachs Research.

Developing large-scale language models to underpin AI chatbots and other tools is expensive. Some industry estimates suggest it will cost him $500 million for hardware and another $500 million for model training, said Ronald Kung, head of Asia internet research at Goldman Sachs. , told the audience at the TechNet Conference Asia Pacific 2023 in Hong Kong.

That’s why it’s mostly the big players that run many of these big language models, says Keung. Ultimately, we may have several large language models on top of many specialized vertical applications.

Speaking at the same panel, Eric Sheridan, the firm’s senior equity research analyst for the US Internet division, agrees that the scale and complexity of the challenge favors the incumbents. It takes engineering manpower and capital of this magnitude to build these foundational models and experience the growth of computing inference that will be required, he says.

The impetus for early regulation of AI technology could also favor large, well-capitalized companies. Regulation usually comes with higher costs and higher barriers to entry, Sheridan said.

Shares of many big tech companies have outperformed the broader market this year, partly because investors recognize their potential to develop innovative AI applications. Sheridan gets it right, rather than wrong, that big tech companies can absorb the cost of building these large language models, share some of the computing costs, and comply with regulations. I think so, says Sheridan.

Sheridan argues that moving from the computing models in use today to generative AI could be as transformative as the transition from desktop to mobile more than a decade ago. So far, companies have mixed offense and defense. Investments are squeezing short-term profits, with recent investors calling for better cost controls and higher profits for tech companies. But it’s the aggressive companies that thrive, he says.

It’s too early to tell which companies will be the big winners, Sheridan said.

Regulation of generative AI may occur in parallel with the development and commercialization of the technology. First, the government is wary of the potential impact on labor. Sheridan predicts that a sizeable portion of the current workforce could be affected by some aspects of their jobs, even as technology boosts the economy by boosting productivity. It points to research by economists at Goldman Sachs.

Technology leaders involved in developing generative AI models are publicly calling for regulators to intervene and establish ground rules. Perhaps there is a concern in the broader tech industry that if something goes wrong, or if AI destroys something from a social perspective, many of these companies will be held accountable. Yes, says Sheridan.

Keung said China is moving surprisingly fast with regulatory action on generative AI technology. The government has already released a draft regulation that would impose rules on large language model chatbots, among other AI services. More generally, as new technology business models emerge, companies initially decide on their own without clear rules in place, with governments intervening in the middle, Kung said.

With this new generative AI, Keung said it was nice to have a policy from the beginning that gave companies guardrails. After years of tough internet regulation in China, he says the transparency is welcome.

