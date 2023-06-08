Scottish gorge becomes climate innovation hub for green tech





The Climate Innovation Hub in Glensau, Aberdeen was set up by the independent research institute, The James Hutton Institute, to prove and mitigate the risks of new climate-friendly technologies and ideas.

Through the hub, technology developers will have access to the Institute’s 1,000-hectare research farm, including offices, conference facilities and laboratories, to develop new concepts and tools, from new smart sensors to farm waste recycling. and testing.

The hub is funded by the Macaulay Development Trust, a charity that supports research on the sustainable use of land and natural resources, and has already welcomed its first tenant, carbon capture startup UNDO.

The company is piloting a technology that aims to enrich soil and sequester large amounts of carbon dioxide by sprinkling crushed basalt on farmland.

The hub will also feature another new initiative, the Smart Natural Capital Centre, in partnership with CENSIS, Scotland’s innovation center for sensing, imaging and the Internet of Things (IoT).

This provides a new platform for the development of smart sensing, monitoring, advanced computing and analytics needed to inform the growing field of natural capital.

Climate Innovation Hub Manager Antonia Boyce said reducing emissions in agriculture and the broader land management sector is a real challenge across Scotland, where agriculture accounts for around 19% of emissions. Enabling innovation to address this issue is essential, he said. However, it is not easy for innovators to test their ideas or collaborate with other people working in the same space, so we invite and contact companies and individuals with great ideas they want to test. I was.

The Smart Natural Capital Center is also hosted here, making it arguably the UK’s smartest hill farm. We aim to deploy a diversity of mainstream and emerging intelligent wireless communication technologies to support the deployment of remote sensors throughout farms and estates.

UNDO agronomist Jez Wardman says that demonstrating the agronomic side-benefits of accelerated rock weathering, UNDO’s permanent carbon removal technology, requires a vast amount of data on soil and crop health. should be collected and processed. The facilities and testing grounds at Glensau’s Climate Innovation Hub will give us the ability to scale climate technology globally, backed by basic science and backed by Hattons experts.

MDT Chair Francesca van Dijk says land- and nature-based climate management is of fundamental importance in the transition to a more sustainable economy. The Macaulay Development Trust is pleased that our investment is already supporting pioneering, hands-on research showcasing local innovations to tackle climate change issues in Glensau.

The Climate Innovation Hub is the latest project to emerge from Hutton’s Climate Positive Agriculture Initiative at the Glensau Research Farm. Other projects include HydroGlen, which uses renewable energy and green hydrogen to make this farming community energy self-sufficient.

This effort also includes reforestation, peatland restoration, natural flood management, and multi-benefit farmland management.

Professor Alison Hester, Head of the Huttons Climate Positive Farming Initiative, said: “The Climate Innovation Hub is an exciting new addition to our growing portfolio of activities within the Climate Positive Farming Initiative. It is a thing,” he said. It fosters groundbreaking innovation and we look forward to hosting and supporting these new ventures.

CENSIS CEO Paul Winstanley said: We are pleased to work with the James Hutton Institute and the Macaulay Development Trust to support the Center for Smart Natural Capital in this world-class partnership. There are many unmet needs for sensing and data frameworks in the natural environment, both wild and managed. Scotland has a robust ecosystem of innovators and developers focused on creating the next generation of sensing and the Internet of Things (IoT). technology. We want to help foster great collaborations.

