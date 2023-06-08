How to use new AI writing tools in Google Docs and Gmail





Joining the gold rush of generative AI, Google last month announced plans to bring several AI-powered tools, collectively known as Duet AI, to its Workspace office suite. These features include automated project planning in Google Sheets, the ability to create images from text prompts in Google Slides, and an automated creation tool called Help Me Write in Gmail and Google Docs.

AI tools for slides and sheets are not yet available, but Help Me Write is in limited preview. You can try it out in Google Docs on the web or Gmail by signing up for access to Workspace Labs with your Google account. (You will be placed on a waiting list before access is granted.) Similar to the well-known ChatGPT, Help Me Write is a chatbot tool that generates written text based on user-entered prompts (instructions). .

Whether you’re a professional writer or someone who fears having to write for a job, the prospect of AI assistance for writing tasks is appealing. Help Me Write can indeed write long texts that are quite readable. However, the result comes with caveats such as factual errors, verbosity, and overly general prose.

This guide will show you how to use Help Me Write in both Google Docs and Gmail to generate and rewrite text, and how to overcome some of the tool’s shortcomings. Please note that due to the preview status, the functionality and the results it produces may change when it is finally released to the general public.

(Meta note, none of this article was written by Help Me Write. Many articles about AI tell you that what you’re reading was actually written by AI. which is not the case here, mainly because of the copyright concerns of who owns the words generated by the AI, especially if the AI ​​service is free and publicly available. problem).

Generate text using Help Me Write

Once you are granted access to Workspace Labs, start a new blank document in Documents. At the top of the document is a pencil with a + sign and a button with the words “Help me write.” Alternatively, open an existing document and you’ll see a small button with a pencil + icon on the left edge of the document page. In Gmail, you’ll see the same icon in the toolbar at the bottom of the compose window.

From left to right, it appears in new Google Docs, existing Google Docs, and Gmail[ヘルプ ミー ライティング]button. (Click the image to enlarge.)

Click this “Help me write” button. in the document,[ヘルプ]A panel opens. Gmail displays a text input bar at the bottom of the compose window.

Within the panel or bar, you’ll see several prompt word suggestions that describe the subject or type of sentence you want Help Me Write to scroll through. Whether it’s a product suggestion that allows you to create your own hologram, or an introduction to someone you met at a conference, these suggestions will give you an idea of ​​how your prompt might look.

In both Docs and Gmail, Help Me Write gives you ideas for prompts you can ask. (Click the image to enlarge.)

Enter the prompt. For this guide, I prompted you to create a plan document by typing “step-by-step plan for starting a small catering and event coordinator business as a sideline” in Google Docs. Then, in Gmail, I requested a business letter with prompts like this: Follow up with client recipients to ask how satisfied they are with our services and encourage recipients to ask further questions and respond.

Enter the Help Me Write prompt. (Click the image to enlarge.)

After entering the prompts, click Create. Help Me Write will process the prompt, which may take a few seconds. It depends on how complex the wording of the prompt request is. Then another panel opens showing the generated text (a whole sentence or paragraph).

The generated results are displayed in a new panel. You can adjust the text before inserting it. (Click the image to enlarge.)

Below these results are options for starting over or adjusting the generated text.

Recreate: If you are not satisfied with the text Help Me Write generated, click this to use a prompt to tell you to try again.

Refine: Selecting this opens a small menu with more options.

Formalization: Help Me Write rewrites the generated text in a higher academic reading level presentation. (Beware: it can be formal and verbose prose.)

Shorten: Help Me Write rewrites the generated text in fewer words.

Details: Help Me Write generates additional text to provide details based on your prompt.

Paraphrasing (in documents): Help Me Write paraphrases the generated text. This action is different from rebuilding.[再作成]When you click , Help Me Writing restarts the text generation process based on your prompts, but[再フレーズ]If you select , Help Me Writing will rewrite the already generated text.

Im Feeling Lucky (for Gmail): It’s like rolling the dice, Help Me Write randomly rewrites your email drafts in different ways. For example, the email may be longer, more formal, or arranged to look like song lyrics.

A client letter in the form of lyrics is just one of the random results you get with the “I’m Feeling Lucky” option.

Once you are satisfied with the text Help Me Write generated,[挿入]Click to add it to your document or email. When you insert the generated text, it becomes regular document text that you can edit as needed.

Rewrite text with Help Me Write

With Help Me Write, you can rewrite documents and emails, whether they were originally written by you or generated by Help Me Write.

To rewrite in a document using Help Me Write, highlight the text (phrase, sentence, or paragraph) you want Help Me Write to rewrite. Then click the “Help me write” icon to the left of the highlighted text.

In documents, Help Me Write lets you correct the selected text. (Click the image to enlarge.)

A menu will open with the same refine rewrite options we saw earlier (formalize, shorten, refine, paraphrase). This menu also has his fifth option. A custom input box allows you to enter prompts using informal voice, simple wording, and more.

“Help Me Write” to elaborate on selected text in the document. (Click the image to enlarge.)

In Gmail, you can use Help Me Write to rewrite entire email drafts, but unlike documents, you can’t rewrite individual phrases, sentences, or paragraphs. Click the Help me write icon on the toolbar and the menu that appears allows you to select Formalize, Elaborate, Shorten, or I’m Feeling Lucky.

Fine tune your results with caveats in mind

Help Me Write can give you a head start in business writing, but the text it produces is far from perfect, so it’s important to review and edit the output. There are some drawbacks of the results that Help Me Write produces that you should be aware of.

Generic Content: Many of the articles Help Me Write generates are generic and provide only very basic information. Even with very specific prompts, the results can still sound formulaic.

Help Me Write often provides generic prose. (Click the image to enlarge.)

Redundant content: Help Me Write may generate text that says essentially the same thing as previously generated text. This can happen if you generate multiple paragraphs and tell them to elaborate on a particular sentence or paragraph. The additional text generated by Help Me Write may be readable like other text already generated. You can also choose to display this redundant content in list format.

Similar results for various Google users: Other users using the same or similarly worded prompts in Help Me Write may also receive similar results. This is more likely to happen if you ask them to write about a general topic, for example two of his Google users who instructed Help Me Write to generate text explaining how to write a business plan. would probably give similar results. The more specific your request, the more likely you are to get unique results.

Factual Errors: If you direct Help Me Write to write about a subject or a subject of a technical nature that is based on factual information (such as current business analysis or trends), no matter how correct it sounds, The results should be scrutinized. To see what Help Me Write generated, you’ll need to do some more research by searching for reliable resources on the web.

In addition to fact-checking, general editing should be performed on all passages Help Me Write produces. This process involves reading everything and adding, rearranging, removing, and rewriting text as needed. Practicing your editing skills with the output of Help Me Writes can help you turn your document or email into a useful final draft that others can read.

Useful collaboration tools

You can use Help Me Write to create a document or email from scratch, but it works better as a writing assistant. For example, you can ask Help Me Write to outline your business proposal or marketing plan at a high level, and then flesh it out in your own writing.

For example, it is also useful for collaboration as a brainstorming tool. Try collaborating with your colleagues on shared documents. Everyone can generate ideas based on each person’s display of “Help Me Write”.

In fact, interacting with Help Me Write is itself a form of collaboration. You tell Help Me Write to generate text, and the results can give you an idea of ​​how to approach a topic, and Help Me Write works with AI to continue polishing the results into a final draft, so Help Me Write can help you. become a collaborator of

AI lighting is just the latest tool in the ever-evolving relationship between people and technology. As long as you understand its rules and limitations, Help Me Write (and other AI-powered writing tools) can be an invaluable help in starting the writing process or improving what you’ve already written. .

