These Are 6 Of The Most Expensive Products In Apple History





Apple is known for many things, but selling cheap products isn’t one of them.

iPhone makers have long been accused by critics of over-pricing their devices, dongles and accessories. “If you were his Apple, build hardware and charge as much as you can for it,” he famously joked last year with Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The company has made efforts in recent years to introduce more affordable devices to its lineup in the form of cheaper iPhone and Apple Watch models, but it still knows how to seriously shock customers.

Such was the case this week when Apple unveiled its highly anticipated mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro. Packed full of cutting-edge technology, Vision Pro is Apple’s first major product launch in nearly a decade.

But when the headset’s $3,499 price tag was revealed at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, even a crowd full of die-hard Apple fans couldn’t help but groan.

For the price of one Vision Pro, you can get three iPhone 14 Pro Max phones priced at $1,099 each, two high-end iMacs priced at $1,699 each, or Zuckerberg’s $299 each. You can purchase 11 Meta Quest 2 headsets.

Whether next year’s Vision Pro will be a hit with customers remains to be seen, but it’s already among Apple’s most expensive devices.

Here are six of the most expensive Apple products ever.

Gold Apple Watch (2015)

Null Photo | Null Photo | Getty Images

Price: $17,000

The Apple Watch, now known for its health tracking features, was marketed as a luxury fashion item when it first launched. Apple released a gold version of the watch in 2015, priced from $10,000 up to $17,000.

Macintosh Portable (1989)

Science and Society Photo Library | High School | Getty Images

Price: $7,300

Adjusted for inflation: $17,716

Apple’s first battery-powered computer makes the current $1,099 MacBook Air look like a bargain. The Macintosh Portable weighed 16 pounds and had a 40 megabyte hard drive, but was discontinued by 1991.

Mac Pro (2023)

Brittany Hosea-Small | AFP | Getty Images

Price: $6,999

The old Mac Pro made headlines in 2019. That’s when Internet users realized that prices could jump from $5,999 to $50,000 or more if he opted for all the upgrades available on Apple’s website. Sneak into the newly released Mac Pro model and add the Pro Display XDR and Pro Stand to your cart for just under $20,000.

Apple III (1981)

A vintage Apple III personal computer from the 1980s.

Future Publishing | Future | Getty Images

Price: $4,340

Adjusted for inflation: $15,133

Pro Display XDR (2019)

Brittany Hosea-Small | AFP | Getty Images

Price: $4,999

Apple’s top-quality display costs $4,999 for the base model, or $5,999 if you opt for nanotextured glass. Adding a Pro Stand costs an additional $999.

Macintosh 20th Anniversary (1997)

In 1997, the “Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh (TAM)” was announced.

Ulstein Pictures German | Ulstein Images | Getty Images

Price: $7,499

Adjusted for inflation: $14,200

Designed to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary, this limited-edition computer was one of Apple’s most expensive failures, selling just a few thousand units before it was discontinued.

