14 easy ways to make your website rank higher on Google

It is well known that Google’s algorithm is updated from time to time. Every new update changes what all websites need to do to improve their ranking in search engine results. This article explains how to rank your website after Google’s latest update.

Before you start improving your website’s ranking, it’s a good idea to check your current Google ranking. This helps you set goals for yourself and track your efforts. Especially since many tools have been written for this task so you don’t have to do this manually. Ubersuggest is one of the best tools you can trust to evaluate your current Google ranking.

1. Focus on on-page SEO

Based on Google’s latest updates, on-page SEO is more important than ever. Therefore, you should focus on increasing on-page optimization. Simply put, on-page SEO refers to the type of optimization that can be done on the website itself. Unlike off-page SEO, on-page optimization is usually under your control and is arguably one of the easiest ways to improve your website’s ranking. Additionally, on-page optimization often shows immediate results.

Here are some best practices for improving your on-page SEO:

Share long-form content (more on this later) Use relevant keywords within your content Add meta titles and tags

2. Use technical SEO

Technical SEO is designing your website so that it can be quickly and easily crawled and indexed by search engines. If technical SEO is done right, search engines can easily evaluate your web content. As a result, your website will rank higher in search results.

3. Improved security

Websites that use HTTPS often rank higher in search results. Therefore, it is important to implement HTTPS on your site. This will not only improve your ranking, but it will also make people feel that your his website is safe and make them feel more confident using his website.

4. Make your site mobile friendly

Today, the majority of people access the Internet through mobile devices. With this in mind, Google usually prioritizes his mobile friendly website. Site text size, fonts, etc. should be optimized for easy access on mobile phones.

5. Increase loading speed

Internet users don’t want to wait several minutes for a web page to load. Therefore, it is important to ensure that your website loads within seconds. Faster loading speeds will help Google rank your site higher and your site’s bounce rate will decrease.

6. Improved user experience (UX)

Users don’t have to struggle to navigate your website. Therefore, the user experience (UX) should be improved. Also, make sure your website looks clean, attractive and professional.

7. Create long-form content

Perhaps you are creating short-form content for your website. It’s time to turn your content into long-form blog posts and landing pages. Long-form content typically requires about 2,000 words or more. Long-form content like this keeps readers on her website longer and helps her share more important information.

8. Only Upload High-Quality Content

When trying to create long content, don’t overlook its quality. The content should be:

Informative and witty for the original audience Well written and formatted with no grammatical or punctuation errors

9. Make your content skimmable

The goal is to keep readers on your website longer to understand the information, but this doesn’t happen in many situations. Therefore, your website should be easy for your readers to scan. To be scannable, the content should be:

Have a table of contents that highlights the main information in your post Use multiple subheads with heading tags Include various bullet points 10. Optimize meta titles

The title that appears on the actual search engine results page (SERP) is called the meta title. Google limits the number of characters in meta titles, but you can still use them to grab the reader’s attention. Meta titles, also known as SEO titles, should be easy to understand and informative. It should also include your main keyword.

11. Add relevant and eye-catching visuals

Previously, blog posts, landing pages, etc. were uploaded with one or two low-quality images. But that quickly changed with the latest Google update to prioritize web pages with multiple, high-quality images. Therefore, avoid using blank graphics or stock images. Rather, you should create or obtain images that illustrate some concepts and add value to your content. Make sure the images are attractive and relevant to the information on the page.

12. Use video

Many ordinary Internet users have trouble reading written content as their attention spans are getting shorter. Despite this, most of these users still spend several minutes watching videos. Therefore, it would be a good idea to use this knowledge to add videos to your web pages. Thanks to Google’s latest update, you can now watch videos whenever you need specific information. Therefore, uploading videos can improve your ranking in search results.

Your video should:

Keep it short Have an interesting soundtrack Have timestamps Have attractive thumbnails 13. Invest in off-page SEO

Off-page SEO can be difficult to get right, but it can make a big difference in how your website ranks in Google’s search results. According to Google’s latest update, off-page SEO can help drive more traffic to your content and increase your website’s authority. Over time, Google will rank your website higher in search results. Considering this, you should invest in off-page SEO.

14. Track SEO metrics

As you follow the steps above to help your website rank higher in Google results, you should monitor what you are doing. Therefore, you should spend some time tracking your SEO metrics.

See the performance of your keywords evaluating where they get the majority of your organic traffic.

Simply put, you need to use the tips above and take advantage of the latest Google updates to get your website to rank higher in search results.

