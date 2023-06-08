Mouser Electronics Explores the Intersection of Smart Home Tech and Matter Protocol with Empowering Innovation Together Series | Mouser Electronics Area





Mouser Electronics, the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor for the broadest range of semiconductors and electronic components, has released the next installment in its award-winning Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) series focused on the Matter protocol. increase. In this series, Mouser brings together global technical experts from the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and industry-leading manufacturers to explore every aspect of Matter, from market introduction to design specifications.

With extensive industry support from leading semiconductor manufacturers including NXP Semiconductors, Silicon Labs, STMicroelectronics, Schneider Electric, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, Nordic Semiconductor and Microchip Technology Inc. Matter is committed to revolutionizing smart home technology. increase. In this article, Mouser provides the insights and resources engineers and developers need to gain the knowledge they need to design products that harness the power of this new standard. To check out our enlightening new series, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/matter-protocol/.

The Matter series includes two new episodes of the podcast “The Tech Between Us,” hosted by Mouser’s Director of Technical Content, Raymond Ying. In Episode Parts 1 and 2, Ying is joined by Chris LaPr, Chief Technology Officer for his Connectivity Standards Alliance. This duo discusses Matter’s introduction in the market and explores the types of smart his home his devices that are compatible with the new standard. It also details the role the CSA will play on the issue and areas of focus for the future. The third podcast, In Between the Tech, features her interview with Sujata Neidig, director of marketing for wireless connectivity at NXP Semiconductors. She explains the types of hardware and software behind the Matter protocol, how it impacts manufacturers when it comes to product design and development, and what engineers need to consider when designing with Matter. This section explains.

“Matter offers an exciting and innovative way to connect manufacturers, engineers and consumers through a unified protocol,” said Raymond Yin, Director of Technical Content at Mouser Electronics and host of the podcast The Tech Between Us. says. “We are excited to see and share how companies and individuals are contributing to building the world of interconnected devices that bring us together using the Matter standard.”

Through educational interviews, infographics, articles, webinars, and blogs, this article explores how to choose the right system-on-module (SoM) for integration, tips for using Matter in product development, and how to develop applications based on Matter. Cover topics such as tutorials. .

Co-sponsors of the episode include manufacturers Nordic Semiconductor, Schneider Electric, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Silicon Labs, Infineon Technologies and Microchip Technology Inc. His EIT program at Mouser continues to provide a variety of insightful content that complements conversations about The Tech Between Us. podcast.

Following the Matter standard, the EIT series further explores digital therapy, environmental sensors, Wi-Fi 7 and industrial machine vision. It reveals the technological developments needed to keep pace with the evolving world and introduces a range of new products on the market. Founded in 2015, Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry’s most recognized electronic component programs. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/ and follow Mouser on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

