Trudeau says Meta and Google are bullying Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Meta and Google were using bullying tactics to slow the country’s online news laws. The companies argue that the bill, which would require big tech companies to pay news publishers for content posted on their websites, would be unsustainable.

The Online News Act requires digital platforms to share revenue with news outlets and provides a framework for arbitration should platforms and news outlets fail to reach a revenue-sharing agreement. Meta and Google have had a tantrum over Canada’s online news law before Google threatened to block news in Canada in February and Meta threatened to do the same in March. The bill was first introduced in April 2022, and Prime Minister Trudeau is now accusing Google and Meta of trying to harden the Canadian government, according to Reuters.

Prime Minister Trudeau told reporters the real problem was the fact that these internet giants would rather cut off Canadians’ access to local news than pay their fair share, and they are now doing their own thing. resort to bullying tactics in an attempt to keep it from going wrong. at Reuters.

Last month, both Google and Meta released official statements regarding the online news law. Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Metas, said in a statement that Meta only makes significant profits from users who share news on its platform. Clegg added that users don’t come to Facebook or Instagram for news, they come to share life’s ups and downs. Sabrina Jeremiah, vice president and country managing director of Google Canadas, wrote that her online news laws could reduce the standards of journalism.

This isn’t the first time Google and Meta have painfully tried to flex their digital biceps against a government trying to hold them accountable for being a glorified newspaper. Australian law, similar to Canada’s Online News Act, bans Facebook from sharing news among its users, and the platform claims news accounts for less than 4% of the content shared. California’s legislature introduced a similar bill in March that would require tech companies to share revenues with news publishers through journalism subscription fees. Unsurprisingly, Meta and Google reacted poorly, but the California Legislature is determined to counter the Metas threat.

