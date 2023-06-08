EU approves $8.7 billion in state aid for innovation projects





The European Commission has announced that 14 European Union countries will provide up to €8.1 billion ($8.7 billion) in public support to 56 companies collaborating on projects in microelectronics and communication technology. These projects concern research and development projects aimed at microelectronics and communication technology. EU officials said they were strengthening the value chain, from materials and tools to chip design and manufacturing processes.

Participating in the project include Airbus, ASML, Ericsson, Orange, Analog Devices, Bosch, Renault, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon and GlobalFoundries.

The European Commission said in a statement that the project, called “IPCEI ME/CT”, is being prepared by 14 Member States: Austria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Poland and Romania. , said to have been notified. Slovakia and Spain.

Member states will provide up to 8.1 billion public funds, which is expected to enable a further 13.7 billion private investments. As part of this IPCEI, 56 companies, including SMEs and start-ups, will work on 68 projects.

IPCEI ME/CT concerns research and development projects covering microelectronics and communication technologies across the entire value chain, from materials and tools to chip design and manufacturing processes.

These projects will enable the digital and green transformation by (i) creating innovative microelectronics and communication solutions, and (ii) developing energy-efficient and resource-saving electronic systems and manufacturing methods. The purpose is that.

They contribute to technological advances in many areas including telecommunications (5G and 6G), autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. They support companies actively engaged in the generation, distribution and use of energy in the green transition.

The first new products could enter the market as early as 2025, with project completion planned for 2032. Around 8,700 direct jobs will be created, with many more indirect jobs expected to be created.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telecomlead.com/semiconductor/eu-launches-8-7-bn-microelectronics-projects-with-56-companies-110754 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos