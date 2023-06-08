Google Introduces Differentiated GTM Strategy for Generative AI (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG / NASDAQ:GOOGL), aka Google, has introduced the latest move to deepen its reach within the increasingly competitive generative AI market. The company’s cloud platform this week announced Google Cloud Consulting for Generative AI to better help companies that want to take advantage of new technologies but don’t know where or how to start. With this development, Google Cloud Platform will rapidly expand its generative AI capabilities in recent months to keep up with increasing competition and open up new market opportunities as its “core search business matures.”

In one of our previous articles on this stock, we noted that despite GCP’s strong third position in market share for public cloud computing services, growing end-market demand for cloud spending has made it a major beneficiary. emphasized that it is likely that Optimizing and implementing a multi-cloud strategy.

Specifically, the recent [third-party] Data shows willingness to spend on Azure [MSFT] A recent sentiment-check survey conducted by RBC found that as businesses move to multi-cloud strategies for benefits such as “risk mitigation, reliability/redundancy, feature-rich availability, and most importantly cost efficiency,” GCP and GCP are on the rise. In the capital markets, about 57% of companies looking to step up their cloud investments are eyeing his AWS. [AMZN] Potential beneficiaries over the next 12 months compared to 73% for GCP and 71% for Azure.

Source: “Amazon Buying After Q3 2022 Earnings? The Cloud Is Disappearing.”

In addition, the division’s recent introduction of consulting services focused on accelerating user implementation of generative AI services has led to an expected expansion of the Total Addressable Market (TAM) in the cloud, especially due to increased demand for nascent technologies. Considering , the accelerated pace of cloud market share growth may be further enhanced. Delivers high-performance computing power. However, the newly introduced consulting services could add to the pressure on GCP’s earnings growth efforts and increase the persistence of the risks to the segment’s profitability observed in the first quarter. remain cautious in the short term.

Impact of Google Cloud Consulting on Growth in the Heating AI Arms Race

Earlier this week, GCP added consulting services specifically around generative AI to its rapidly expanding cloud computing services and solutions. Recognizing that the generative AI landscape is rapidly changing, and the myriad of related solutions that have been mass-sold in the short six months since ChatGPT’s debut, Google Cloud Consulting believes that enterprises are undergoing an overwhelming and significant transformation. We aim to help you overcome

The new offerings include a set of free informational materials on generative AI for existing and prospective customers, and a set of “Four New Generation AI Consulting Services.”

Build with Generative AI: This service primarily targets the “creativity and productivity” needs of organizations and provides them with generative AI tools within GCP that can help them.[building] This includes implementing generative AI tools that can rapidly transform simple text prompts into images, videos, comprehensive written responses, and even multimodal content spanning lines of code. Creating with Generative AI can enhance the capabilities of GCP.According to recent survey data, “Novice employees benefited most from [the assistance of AI]The technology provides a 35% increase in performance, and more than 40% of enterprise environments identify no-code or low-code solutions as key productivity drivers in the data-first era, highlighting the market opportunity that exists in GCP. is emphasized. Automate with Generative AI: Create with Generative AI is also complementary to Automate with Generative AI. Specifically, the Automate with Generative AI consulting service aims to further address the growing demands of enterprise users for optimization. Rather than uncertain macroeconomic conditions at the moment, it is calling for a structural reprioritization of IT spending strategies. Automation with Generative AI Consulting Services helps enterprise users identify and implement generative AI tools to transform “time-consuming, costly, consistently efficient and cost-effective business processes.” This includes identifying the right generative AI-enabled automation solutions and recommendation systems that enable business users to efficiently address repetitive and monotonous processes, leaving more time and capital for additional value-added tasks. This includes making sure

93% of organizations say it is becoming increasingly difficult to retain skilled developers. 91% of organizations say that automation solutions help developers do more with less.

Source: “New study shows how to keep developers happy even in the midst of a ‘great resignation’.”

Discover with Generative AI: Discover with Generative AI consulting services identify the right tools for business users to better understand the growing mountain of data in the digital age and extract greater value from existing resources within their organizations. We aim to help you do that. This includes implementing generative AI solutions that help companies “digging into data and deriving actionable insights easily and intuitively.” This consulting service effectively strengthens his GCP role in addressing generative AI opportunities stemming from data inefficiencies in the workplace. Only 4% of companies claim to have a “very sophisticated approach to working with data,” leaving a sizeable market within their corporate environment that his GCP Discover can address. It has been. Generative AI tools you can leverage. Summarize with Generative AI: Summarize with Generative AI aims to give business users the tools to uncover relevant information “for faster decisions, in less time.” Summarize with Generative AI complements Discover with Generative AI by enabling organizations to extract value from rapidly growing volumes of data and content and optimize efficiency.

Google Cloud consulting services for generative AI have already won recognition across industries ranging from financial services, healthcare, transportation, food, and leisure. Well-known companies such as Deutsche Bank (DB), Uber (UBER), Wendy’s (WEN), Mayo Clinic, and Priceline (BKNG) are helping their stakeholders (employees, developers, researchers, customers, etc.) Already adopting Google Cloud Consulting Services. Optimize the use of generative AI tools already implemented in the workplace and identify new ways nascent technologies can further improve efficiency, performance and productivity.

The latest development is expected to further strengthen GCP’s go-to-market strategy for its growing purpose-driven, industry-specific generative AI solutions in an increasingly competitive environment. A recent study by Bloomberg Intelligence found that the “demand for infrastructure needed to train AI models,” such as public hyperscale cloud providers like GCP, represents a $1.3 trillion worth of growth opportunity provided by the advent of generative AI. turned out to be the main driving force. Related spending is estimated at “$247 billion by 2032.” And GCP’s recently launched Google Cloud consulting services are expected to further deepen its share of the growth opportunities anticipated by the emergence of generative AI by expanding its reach into adjacent services such as “AI-assisted digital advertising.” I’m here. [and] AI servers are expected to bring in more than $300 billion in total revenue by 2032.

GCP is intended to support its own Bard chatbot, large language model marketplace, and related computing power requirements comparable to those of major competitors such as Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft Azure. We deploy myriad generative AI solutions across our in-house data center processors. We believe that Google Consulting Services is unique to what is currently available from competing hyperscale cloud providers to take advantage of emerging technology trends. Instead of offering in-house AI consulting services, many of the related professional services offered on AWS and Azure are offered by third-party providers in the cloud marketplace. With this, Google Consulting Services hopes to further integrate generative AI into IT infrastructure and digital fabrics to complement the incremental growth opportunities arising from trends in optimization and multi-cloud adoption, and to realize greater potential. It brings the advantage of being able to offer a more customized approach to existing and future GCP customers. Increase market share.

The Impact of Google Cloud Consulting on Profitability in the Heating AI Arms Race

Recall that GCP has worked to optimize costs. A year ago he lost more than $700 million and just a quarter ago he lost more than $480 million, but he broke even in the first quarter. Delivered continued scale over the last two quarters, delivering solid double-digit growth. This has allayed fears of a significant slowdown observed at competing cloud providers due to a combination of temporary macroeconomic challenges and more structural shifts in end-market cloud adoption preferences. It was the key to achieving profitability for the division in the first quarter.

However, consulting services are typically low and sometimes negative margins due to their low scalability and the need to customize solutions to meet customer-specific needs. GCP’s low operating margin of 2.6% in the first quarter leaves little room to absorb the additional costs of Google Cloud Consulting support. This essentially jeopardizes GCP’s goal of fostering sustainable profitable growth in the short term, and it prefers to add more value by improving the introduction of higher-margin services. For our purposes, we continue to be increasingly cautious about how this segment plans to balance the incremental costs of Google Cloud consulting. Generative AI Solutions.

As the macro-driven slowdown has weakened consolidated margins in recent quarters (Q1 2022: 30%; Q1 2023: 25%), a return to negative bottom line earnings for GCP is unlikely. It also bodes unfavorably for the underlying performance of the company as a whole. It includes expenses for Google’s core advertising business, as well as other one-time expenses associated with layoffs and consolidating office space. That will likely undermine Google’s appeal to investors looking to invest in tech haven as recession risk looms as a short-term downside risk for stocks.

Market participants said in a survey that the best gains this year will come from buying high-quality stocks with a focus on profitability. Investors are entering a new month with little clarity on interest rates and economic conditions. That makes stocks with strong cash flow and earnings growth prospects even more attractive, even if they come with a hefty price tag.

Source: Bloomberg News.

Conclusion

Introduction of Google Cloud Consulting for Generative AI Differentiates Google’s Go-to-Market Strategy Amid Fierce Arms Race on Emerging Tech Trends and Increases Investor Confidence in Tech Giant’s Positioning in Emerging Market Opportunities It will be But the short-term costs associated with making a foray into GCP’s final results also risk dampening sentiment on the quality of Google’s profit margins, which has struggled to stem a decline in margins over the past 12 months. In the current market environment, where investors continue to crave profitable growth amid imminent recession risk and broader macroeconomic uncertainty, if there are any anticipated challenges to Google’s earnings, It could send the company’s stock back to its recent flight-to-safety-led rally.

However, any potential impact on GCP’s profitability from Google Cloud Consulting is likely to be temporary, and the subsequent results could make the company’s generative AI and related cloud computing solutions more profitable in the long term. is expected to drive greater durability and scale in the deployment of This means that if short-term deteriorating profit margins drive the stock price down, it could be a good opportunity to build a position in Google.

