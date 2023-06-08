Build a Vision AI application using Java and Spring Boot





In today’s era of data-driven applications, leveraging artificial intelligence services such as advanced machine learning and computer vision is becoming increasingly important. One such service is the Vision API, which provides powerful image analysis capabilities. In this blog, I will show you how to create a Computer Vision application using Spring Boot and Java to unlock the potential of image recognition and analysis in your projects. The application UI accepts as input a public URL of an image containing written or printed text, extracts the text, detects the language, and if it is one of the supported languages, renders the text Generate an English translation.

Spring Boot and Google Cloud

Spring Boot is a powerful open source framework for creating Spring-based applications. It simplifies development by providing automatic configuration, starter dependencies, and an embedded server. It also provides production-ready features such as metrics and health checks. Spring Boot allows you to focus on writing code and deploying applications efficiently, without worrying about complex configurations and dependencies. Apart from the well-known features that make it an ideal choice for enterprise apps, another exciting development is the official support for Native Image Builder using GraalVM. This enables the creation of native standalone executables without the need for a Java runtime, providing a leaner and blazing fast boot experience. Try Spring Native on Google Cloud.

The Spring Cloud GCP library makes it easy to use Google Cloud services in your Spring Boot applications. Provides Spring Boot APIs for a dozen Google Cloud services. This means you can take advantage of Google Cloud services without having to learn a separate Google Cloud client library. Migrating or creating a new Spring Boot application on Google Cloud is very easy. With just one command, you can bootstrap a production-ready Spring Boot project structure and start modifying the code to suit your requirements. See the documentation for the full list of features.

prerequisite

Before starting the development process, make sure the following prerequisites are met:

A Google Cloud account with a project created and billing enabled

Vision API, Translation, Cloud Run, Artifact Registry API enabled

Cloud Shell Enabled

Create a bucket and enable the Cloud Storage API by uploading an image containing text or handwriting in a locally supported language (or you can use the sample image link provided in this blog)

See the documentation for instructions on enabling Google Cloud APIs.

Bootstrapping a Spring Boot project

First, create a new Spring Boot project using your favorite IDE or Spring Initializr. Include required dependencies such as Spring Web, Spring Cloud GCP, Vision AI in your project configuration. Alternatively, you can easily bootstrap a Spring Boot application using Spring Initializr from Cloud Shell by following the steps below.

1. Open a Cloud Shell terminal and make sure it points to the correct project and has permissions (if not, you can use the command below to set the correct project).

