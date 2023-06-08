For many people, spatial awareness is the key to successful spatial computing with Vision Pro





Vision Pro’s UI paradigm is unlike anything the company has ever created.

In my first impressions of the Vision Pro after Apple’s WWDC keynote earlier this week, I argued that the upcoming headset would be very appealing in terms of accessibility because AirPods and the Apple Watch are clearly more I wrote in part that it’s because the device is abstract compared to being concrete. This is a point worth extrapolating. The spatial aspects of Vision Pro go a long way in determining its usability.

Basic questions are: How do people with limited cognitive abilities understand Vision Pro overlaid on the real world?

Conceptually, it’s easiest to think of Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, and MacBook as printed matter like paper or books. Watch has a screen for visualizing information. In this analogy, the screen is paper and the interface elements are printed matter. This setting is specific and easy to understand. You, the user, see a screen full of information the same way you see the printed words in a book.

Vision Pro, by contrast, is not bound by abstractions. Due to its nature, it focuses on so-called spatial computing, so users will essentially be interacting with a computer that is floating in mid-air. There is no screen to act as a metaphorical piece of paper. You don’t literally touch the screen to tap, swipe or pinch. What this means is that one needs to reorient oneself in order to understand the inherent amorphousness of headsets. From a disability perspective, this is not an easy adjustment.

Spatial awareness is a skill, the most well-known application of which is hand-eye coordination. Consider plugging something into your Mac. In this case, you know where your hand is in space relative to the object. On Mac, your hands and eyes work together to navigate your space. From a developmental point of view, this requires cognition, vision and fine motor skills. It is clear that some people are stronger in this regard than others because of their disability. Here’s why I’m a big fan of his MagSafe on his Apple laptop, just to name a few. You can connect something, but it’s not easy. When you need to charge your MacBook Air, using the magnetic force as a guide makes it super easy to use. No more fiddling with cables or squinting to find a USB-C port hoping you can connect. All I have to do is hold the MagSafe cable near my computer and let the physics magic work. Seemingly small things, as always, are often the smallest things that will have the greatest impact in shaping a positive user experience for people with disabilities. .

As for Vision Pro, it would actually be interesting to see how people in certain cognitive states get used to computing in the void, so to speak. As I reported this week, Apple plans to build a number of accessibility features into the headset’s underlying software system, visionOS. Because Vision Pro relies on eye-tracking, voice, and gestures, assistive features such as AssistiveTouch can help you interact with your headset if you are physically unable to perform, for example, pinch gestures to select items in the UI. We support. Apple posted a developer session educating software makers on how best to create accessible spatial experiences on their headsets. These are all good buffers, but it remains to be seen (no kidding) how some of the disabled community will adapt to computing in this new way.

One of the lesser-known masterstrokes of building iOS is how Apple took its standard framework and separated out a number of them with iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and now visionOS. . The adage that familiarity breeds comfort also applies well to accessibility. That Apple’s solar system revolves around the sun that is iOS (at least internally) means that people with disabilities can effortlessly move from device to device, knowing that things look and behave more or less the same. It means you can jump. Vision Pro is no exception when it comes to continuity. Characteristic is his UI paradigm.

When I said, “They really stand on the edge of a new age,” they were right. It’s not exaggerated in the slightest. The whole concept of spatial computing means new questions (and new affordances) for everyone.

