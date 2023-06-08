Virtual Innovation Center Tackles Health Interoperability Challenges





One of the major obstacles to healthcare IT innovation is the lack of interoperability. This can hinder effective sharing of data and make patient care more difficult.

Today, the Interoperability Institute (IOI), a non-profit organization backed by the Michigan Health Information Network, has launched Interop.WORLD, a virtual innovation center with a common business architecture for Amazon Web Services to promote interoperability. I’m trying to break down some of the barriers. cloud.

The virtual center will host a series of challenges for participating individuals, organizations and businesses to develop cloud-based solutions to solve healthcare problems and accelerate innovation. IOI stakeholders are particularly interested in technologies that can facilitate the process of obtaining electronic consent for patients, support the sharing of maternal health data, promote health equity, and help train the next generation of healthcare workers. said to focus.

Tim Pletcher, executive director of the Michigan Health Information Network (MiHIN), which operates the institute and has been designated the state’s health information exchange, said IOI’s challenge is to bring new medical research and innovation to society. It should help speed up the process of adoption, he said. This process currently takes an average of 17 years.

Pletcher told reporters at a briefing at the AWS Summit in Washington, D.C. this week that more innovation is happening faster and with fewer surprises.

Attendees will be supported by mentors and advice from, among others, the Interop.Community, which brings together companies working with open platforms and open source software to address interoperability challenges. Other collaborators include the health IT organization Integrating the Health Enterprise USA and the nonprofit Velatura Health Information Exchange. Challenge participants will also receive his AWS credits to offset his use of AWS services in the IOIs Health IT testbed known as Interoperability Land.

The road to interoperable health data has not been easy, Pletcher said. Given the reluctance of health care providers to share real patient data, MiHIN is a clinical data set that researchers can share with various parties and use to develop and test medical applications. We were creating synthetic patient data that were related to each other.

MiHIN acted as an intermediary, he said, rather than accessing real patient data from original sources, MiHIN managed synthetic data and created a personal medical record by integrating disparate sources. .

IOI’s work is inspired by the AWS Cloud Innovation Centers at Arizona State University and Caltech State University, providing students with technical resources to tackle challenges brought to them by the universities. Kim Majerus, vice president of global education and U.S. state and local government at AWS, told reporters that students are working on smart, connected cities, as well as showing how to more effectively police certain neighborhoods. said it was updating beatmaps for law enforcement.

Majerus said sharing health data is key. I hope all my health data is in one place for her so people don’t have to ask me all sorts of questions, she said. Interoperable health data could help me solve my challenges faster.

Health providers and technicians have historically refused to share data for a number of reasons, Pletcher said, including concerns about data sharing’s potential impact on revenue. He said it was incumbent on the healthcare system to pave the path of least resistance, making it easier for healthcare providers to work together to improve interoperability. We have found that we need to remove all excuses from those who do not share their data.

