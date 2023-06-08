FLEXcon OMNI-WAVE Wins 2023 Med-Tech Award for Materials Innovation





spencer, massachusetts

FLEXcon Global, an innovator in adhesive coatings and lamination, today announced that it has received the Med-Tech Award for Materials Innovation for FLEXcon® OMNI-WAVE™. The Med-Tech Innovation Awards are annual awards that recognize the best innovations in medical technology around the world.

“FLEXcon is honored to be nominated for this prestigious award,” said Aditi Subramanian, FLEXcon Healthcare Strategic Business Unit Manager. “This is a testament to the groundbreaking work our team has done to improve biosensing technology with unparalleled benefits for both medical device manufacturers and patients.”

FLEXcon’s OMNI-WAVE™ is an innovative technology that reduces costs for medical electrode and wearable device manufacturers while providing a better patient experience.

OMNI-WAVE™ uses a skin-friendly conductive adhesive that eliminates hydrogel-related skin reactions in hydrogel-sensitive patients. Additionally, OMNI-WAVE™ is moisture agnostic, does not require expensive barrier packaging like hydrogel components, and has an out-of-the-pack lifetime of two years, providing cost savings for both manufacturers and end users. bring.

This revolutionary biosensing technology was developed as a global collaboration with research and development personnel at FLEXcon in Spencer, Massachusetts, Wiesp, The Netherlands, and Glenrothes, Scotland, and is built with patient comfort in mind. I was. With over 100 patents worldwide, 7 peer-reviewed publications and scientific conference papers with academic thought leaders, he is ready to change the biosignal paradigm. increase.

Med-Tech Innovation is the leading multi-platform communications brand for the medical design and manufacturing industry in the UK and Ireland. Their portfolio consists of annual exhibitions and conferences, Med-Tech Innovation Expo, Med-Tech Innovation News, monthly digital and print magazines, websites, weekly newsletters, podcasts, and growing Built-in social media community to keep you going.

Med-Tech Innovation connects innovators, whether large OEMs or start-ups, with a community of designers and engineers ready to bring medical devices to market quickly and at scale.

The Med-Tech Innovation Awards are annual awards that recognize the best innovations in medical technology around the world. There are six categories to enter, and entries are judged by independent industry experts using robust judging criteria. The Medical Technology Innovation Division review board represents key stakeholders across the supply chain. The committee was tasked with evaluating each entry on the merits of its contribution to the medical device engineering supply chain.

FLEXcon Company, Inc. is a world leader in coating and laminating films and adhesives used as functional components in products and graphics applications. A family-owned company for over 65 years, FLEXcon serves as a development partner for engineers and designers, delivering solutions from concept to reality for markets such as healthcare, packaging, transportation, electronics, industrial, construction and energy. We focus on providing innovative ideas and improving people’s lives through emerging technologies. The company is headquartered in Spencer, Massachusetts, USA, with operations in North America and Europe, and sales worldwide. For more information, visit www.FLEXcon.com, follow his FLEXcon on LinkedIn, or call +1-508-885-8200.

