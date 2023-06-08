Google tells east coast employees to work from home amid Canada’s wildfires





Google has allowed employees in New York City and other East Coast communities to work from home to avoid the dangerous smoke from Canada’s wildfires, but the company warns of new crackdowns on workers who ignore their commuting requirements. Was.

According to data from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, which is responsible for air quality health advisories in force in much of the state, leaders at the local New York office told employees Wednesday He said the air quality was unhealthy.

The memo says Google employees are advised to work from home and limit their exposure to the outside air if possible. Google also closed the outdoor terrace of its New York office.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo first reported by CNBC.

Local office leaders are closely monitoring air conditions in the area and will release additional updates as needed, the spokesperson added.

Mayor Adams advised New Yorkers to stay indoors.Robert Miller

The memo asks employees to stay indoors and avoid strenuous physical activity due to debilitating conditions.

The company said it has installed a filtration system in the affected office for its employees working in the field, which can maintain high air quality inside the office even under these circumstances.

According to another CNBC report, the wildfire memo was released the same day that Google’s head of human resources Fiona Cicconi notified the entire company, telling employees that the onsite attendance policy will be strictly enforced and It warned that poor adherence could affect an individual’s performance evaluation.

Everything you need to know about New York wildfire smoke

New York City’s air is heavily polluted by thick smoke from wildfires in Canada hundreds of miles away.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned residents to stay indoors to avoid exposure.

Drifting fog from Quebec poses a threat to even healthy adults.

New York’s air quality is among the worst in the world, according to IQair, with the eerie orange smog from wildfires near Quebec, British Columbia and Nova Scotia continuing to settle in the region.

Air quality is expected to remain dangerous through the weekend.

read more

Under normal circumstances, most Google employees are required to be in the field at least three days a week.

Cicconi said Google will track attendance by swiping the office badge, and warned that the team will begin sending reminders to employees who are consistently absent from the office.

Google also closed its New York campus outdoor terrace.Reuters

Cicconi reportedly added that permanent remote work will continue to be approved only on an exceptional basis, and urged fully remote workers already in the company to consider coming into the office.

Google’s crackdown comes at a time when other tech companies, including Amazon, have faced backlash from employees over tougher return-to-office requirements.

The WildFire memo was sent to Google employees working in the Detroit metropolitan area office. Washington DC metropolitan area. Reston, Virginia. New York City, Pittsburgh, USA, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Toronto and Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

Air pollution advisories remain in effect on Thursday. CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock The New York sky turned a strange orange. Getty Images

It was not immediately clear how long Google’s work-from-home advisory for offices affected by the bushfires would last.

Air pollution health advisories are still in effect for the New York City metropolitan area, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Protection.

On Wednesday, smoke swept across the area, turning New York skies a deep orange.

Poor visibility forced local airports to temporarily shut down, and the Yankees canceled games at Yankee Stadium.

Mayor Eric Adams has urged residents to stay indoors with windows closed unless absolutely necessary.

New York City’s Air Quality Index was 183 as of Thursday morning, ranking the worst among major cities in the world.

Still, air quality was better than Wednesday, when New York City’s Air Quality Index hit a record high of 405 out of 500, according to Fox Weather’s analysis of Environmental Protection Agency data.

New York City’s air quality was still ranked among the worst in the world as of Thursday. AFP (via Getty Images)

Readings above 100 are considered unhealthy and readings above 300 are considered dangerous.

