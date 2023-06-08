



NEW PARTNERSHIP MEMBERS IN MAY

6/2/23

The Greater Houston Partnership welcomed 19 new member companies in May. The partnership connects companies with resources, information and networking opportunities to help grow their business and is committed to providing a platform to influence the direction of the region. New members joining in May are: Brombacher & Co.: Brombacher & Co. is a local residential and commercial real estate brokerage firm that offers a client-centric approach to its clients’ real estate needs and goals. website. Cruise: Cruise is a self-driving car service that works to make every ride safe. website. Custom Ink: Custom Ink provides customizable printing services that bring clients’ ideas to life. website. East Harris County Empowerment Council: The East Harris County Empowerment Council works to improve the quality of life through innovative and sustainable programs and services that enable men, women and young people to reach their full potential. exists. website. Energy Ogre: Energy Ogre is a technology company focused on home power procurement and management. website. Estudio: Estudio provides design and architectural services, pursuing innovative ideas to meet the aesthetic and budgetary needs of individual projects. website. Flip Lok: Flip Lok provides fail-proof security with just one flip of his, ensuring nothing goes through the customer’s door. Gulf Alliance: The Gulf Five is the cornerstone of the Gulf Alliance, a network of partnerships dedicated to enhancing regional cooperation to enhance the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of Mexico. website. HDR Engineering, Inc.: HDR Engineering specializes in engineering, architectural, environmental and construction services, adding beauty and structure to communities through high-performance buildings and smart infrastructure. website. Houston Pilots: The Houston Pilots Association provides pilotage services to all foreign flagged vessels and registered U.S. vessels (regulated vessels) entering or leaving the Port of Houston, Harris County, Texas, as required by Texas law. increase. website. Impireum: Impireum is an outpatient behavioral health practice dedicated to helping individuals throughout their lives, from adults to children and adolescents, achieve emotional well-being and behavioral success. website. J Energy Group LLC: J Energy aims to meet the needs of an ever-expanding market through integrated services for the oil and gas industry. website. Optimum Consulting Services: Optimum is a modern software solutions and services company that transforms businesses through the power of people, technology and automated processes. website. Port Arthur Economic Development Council: The Port Arthur Economic Development Council enhances the Port Arthur business environment and overall economic development by promoting and developing business growth and attracting new business to Port Arthur. increase. website. Stabilis Solutions: Stabilis Solutions is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and hydrogen, offering portable, temporary and permanent solutions to a wide range of customers. website. Sulzer Turbo Services Houston Inc.: Sulzer is a world leader in fluidics and chemical processing applications. Sulzer’s solutions enable the reduction of carbon emissions, the development of biosourced polymers, the recycling of plastic waste and textiles, and the efficient storage of electricity. website. Texas Public Charter Schools Association: The Texas Public Charter Schools Association (TPCSA) is committed to ensuring that every Texas child has access to a quality public school that paves the way for a successful future. I am doing my best. website. Vanderbilt University: Vanderbilt is a private research university based in Nashville, Tennessee. Vanderbilt is expanding nationwide, and he established one of his first VU hubs in Houston. XAG Group: Founded in 2017, XAG Group is a privately owned full service company with extensive experience in retail leasing, tenant agency, land brokerage, commercial development and property management. website. Click here to view the partnership’s member directory. For more information about membership in the Greater Houston Partnership, please click here or contact [email protected].

