Google promises more funding and more exposure to local news





Google said it will launch more efforts to support local media in its News app. On Thursday, the search giant announced it would be giving more funding to local publications as well as rolling out new features that let users discover local articles.

One of the changes is to the Google News mobile feed on both Android and iPhone, where you’ll see stories from your local news outlets more often.[フォロー中]Tabs are adjusted. This allows users to get updates from specific topics, sources and locations. The improved tabs will be available soon on Android and on iOS later this year.

Google’s new “Following” tab looks like this: Image: Google

Additionally, Google is bringing News Showcase to the US. This includes Google paying fees to local US publishers to give readers access to some of their paywalled articles. According to Google, this should make readers more likely to learn more about the publication and subscribe. Google has already launched news showcases in 22 countries outside the US, including Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Japan, Canada, the UK and Australia.

So far, Google says it has partnered with more than 150 news publications in 39 states, more than 90% of which are local or regional news publications. This includes Oakland Side, California, Laraza, Illinois, and Orlando Weekly, Florida. As Google points out, journalists will be able to choose which stories appear in the News Showcase panel and add useful context to help readers understand important issues. These panels will appear in Google News and Discover.

