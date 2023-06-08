Silicon Valley Universities Join IU-Led Cyber ​​Security Operations Center: IU News





Bloomington, Indiana Santa Clara University (SCU) has partnered with Indiana University-led OmniSOC. OmniSOC provides 24/7 network security monitoring for the SCU network, conducts proactive threat hunting, and shares cybersecurity research for threat intelligence. SCU is the first university outside of the Big Ten Academic Alliance to join her OmniSOC.

OmniSOC Experts Protect SCU Students, Faculty, Research and Operations

OmniSOC collects cybersecurity data from our partners. Integrate this data with other threat intelligence to conduct proactive threat hunting. Monitor, prioritize, and analyze security events. OmniSOC launched in 2018 as the first of its kind shared collaborative cybersecurity operations center (SOC) for higher education.

OmniSOC is now a joint multi-state security operations center exclusively for higher education institutions, the only joint SOC to support National Science Foundation research, and has signed a multi-state institutional data sharing agreement for researchers It’s the only SOC that does. Notably, in December 2020, OmniSOC was ranked the #1 higher education threat hunting team in the country.

Santa Clara University is located in the heart of Silicon Valley in Santa Clara, California. Founded in 1851, his SCU offers nearly 6,000 undergraduates with more than 50 majors, minors and programs, blending high-tech innovation with social awareness rooted in the Jesuit educational tradition.

By being the first to recognize cybersecurity threats everywhere and then working together, mitigation can be reached with faster response everywhere.

Von Welch, OmniSOC Executive Director

Additionally, a school listed for the first time in the National Universities category of US News & World Reports, SCU ranked in the top 15 percent (#54) of nearly 400 national-level universities in the publication’s 2020 Best Colleges edition. .

“We are excited to partner with OmniSOC to enhance our unique commitment to protecting our students, faculty, research and operations,” said Kristen Dietiker, Chief Information Security Officer at SCU. said. OmniSOC has proven to be a great partner and is an important part of our plan to reduce cybersecurity risk.

Von Welch is Executive Director of OmniSOC.

Welch said he welcomes the University of Santa Clara to the OmniSOC membership, which includes higher education institutions and research facilities. By being the first to recognize cybersecurity threats everywhere and then working together, mitigation can be reached with faster response everywhere.

OmniSOC was founded by members of the Big Ten Academic Alliance to reduce the time from initial detection of security threats to mitigation on campus. Indiana University, Northwestern University, Rutgers University, and the University of Nebraska are now founding members of OmniSOC. OmniSOC has since expanded to include several new members in addition to his SCU. OmniSOC also supports ResearchSOC, the National Science Foundation (NSF) Security Operations Center, providing cybersecurity to the nation’s best research. NSF’s major customers include the National Radio Astronomical Observatory, GAGE/UNAVCO, and the Gemini Observatory.

