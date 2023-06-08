Did Trump kiss Fauci?With apparently fake photos, DeSantis raises the bar for his AI





[1/4] Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts as he arrives at Aberdeen International Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland, UK, May 1, 2023.Reuters/Russell Chain

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 (Reuters) – An apparently altered image shows former US President Donald Trump hugging his best friend, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who also has a full face. responds with a smile. In another photo, President Trump kisses Fauci on the nose.

Released this week by the campaign of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, these images show how the 2024 Republican White House candidates, sprinkled with fact and fiction, are taking their verbal warfare to the AI-driven social media arena. It indicates whether or not it has been raised.

These photos are part of a video shared on Twitter by DeSantis’ Rapid Response team. The newspaper has criticized President Trump for not firing Fauci, the former head of the U.S. infectious disease agency, who has become a boogeyman to many conservatives as he pushes to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The video is believed to contain actual footage of President Trump at press conferences and interviews. At 25 seconds, however, six images of Mr. Trump and Mr. Fauci are displayed, three of which are shown hugging and kissing.

Matthew Stam, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Drexel University, said an analysis of the fingerprints left by the synthetic image generator indicated that the three images were likely generated by an AI. “Our results consistently indicated a determination that these images were fake,” he said.

The video did not disclose the potential use of AI, and the DeSantis camp did not respond to questions about whether the images were fake or whether AI was used to create the images.

However, their appearance in the campaigns of major candidates means that the technology will become a reality in 2024, as a host of new “generative AI” tools will make it cheaper and easier to create convincing deepfakes. It shows how we are accelerating towards the presidential election.

Hany Farid, a pioneer in digital imaging forensics who teaches at the University of California, Berkeley, said, “It’s as if the presence of the real image lends credibility to the other images. It was particularly despicable to mix it up.”

A person familiar with DeSantis’ campaign said the Trump campaign “continued to post fake images and false arguments to smear the governor.”

Trump, now the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, did indeed use the altered image to attack his closest rival, DeSantis.

However, he appeared to have mostly shared apparently fake content, including images of DeSantis riding a rhinoceros and suggestions that the governor was a “nominal Republican” (RINO).

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment. A representative for Dr. Fauci did not immediately respond.

Professor Drexel’s Stamm forensic analysis tool suggests that the images were created using an AI model called the Diffusion Model. This model underpins his popular AI image generation products such as DALL-E and Stability AI.

So far, the only AI-generated political ad in the U.S. that has garnered attention is an ad published by the Republican National Committee in late April. The 30-second ad, which the RNC revealed was entirely AI-generated, contained fake images suggesting a catastrophic scenario in which China invades Taiwan and San Francisco is shut down for crime if Biden is re-elected. was using.

No one knows where the road of generative AI will lead, and how to effectively defend its power against mass misinformation, especially as the quality of AI improves.

“At some point, the AI ​​system will output an image that looks nothing like the real image,” said James O’Brien, a professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley. “At that point, there is nothing to detect.”

Reporting from San Francisco by Alexandra Ulmer and Anna Tong. Additional reporting by Seana Davis.Editing: Rosalba O’Brien

